https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/juul-layoff-e-cigarette-vaping/2020/09/03/id/985426

The world’s top e-cigarette company is reportedly going to lay off more than half of its workers due to a massive sales plunge after regulations began to strangle the industry over the last year.

Juul announced it would cut 1,200 staffers and remove its product from various Asian and European markets entirely, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A company representative said, while no permanent decision has been made, Juul is taking the time to determine the role of its staffers within the company. Juul is owned in part by Altria, which manufactures Marlboro cigarette brand.

“No final decisions have been made, and we will continue to go through our evaluation process,” a Juul representative told the Journal.

Juul began dealing with federal scrutiny when the government raised concerns over the company’s marketing campaigns which were heavily aimed at young people. The company shuttered business altogether in South Korea earlier this year after sales began to decline when the country began to regulate vaping more strictly.

