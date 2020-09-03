https://freebeacon.com/2020-election/kamala-harris-to-speak-at-fundraiser-hosted-by-producer-who-disparaged-her/

Kamala Harris is headlining a Thursday afternoon fundraiser cohosted by a Hollywood producer who has disparaged Republican women as “twats” and argued that Harris herself was “tiresome” and needed to “grow a pair.”

Doug Prochilo, who gave at least $100,000 to co-host the Biden campaign’s virtual fundraiser, routinely calls female Republicans “twats.” He described former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as an “amoral, demented twat,” current press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as “an insane twat,” and Rep. Liz Cheney (R., Wy.) as a “lying, ignorant twat.” In 2018, he referred to Maine Sen. Susan Collins and two of her Republican colleagues as “uptight old twats.”

There will be a special place in hell for this amoral, demented twat. https://t.co/QeKwd68xbh — Doug Prochilo (@DougProchilo) May 9, 2019

I’ve held my tongue until now, but I’d be doing the public a disservice by not pointing out the fact that you’re an insane twat. — Doug Prochilo (@DougProchilo) December 18, 2018

Liz Cheney is a lying, ignorant twat. https://t.co/OjfcflV8LR — Doug Prochilo (@DougProchilo) October 14, 2019

WOMEN: these are the kind of uptight old twats that are deciding the futures of our daughters. VOTE THEM OUT. pic.twitter.com/nI6zUCFL2V — Doug Prochilo (@DougProchilo) October 6, 2018

In May 2018, Prochillo also slammed Harris, who will be the main speaker at Thursday’s event, calling on her to “grow a pair” and quit her “tiresome” campaign for president.

If you want more $$$, you need to be part of discussion on this insane person currently occupying the WH. Your absence from the discussion is duly noted. Grow a pair. — Doug Prochilo (@DougProchilo) May 27, 2018

Your constant ‘issue’ tweets, ignoring the big issue —- that our democracy is crumbling —- is growing tiresome. Stop running for president and be a senator… — Doug Prochilo (@DougProchilo) May 24, 2018

Porchilo’s most recent attack on Republican women was directed at Melania Trump on the Fourth of July. Prochilo called the First Lady an “illegal immigrant criminal” in response to her well wishes for the holiday.

Pipe down, you illegal immigrant criminal. — Doug Prochilo (@DougProchilo) July 4, 2020

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The fundraiser will feature big Hollywood names such as J.J. Abrams, Lee Daniels, and Ryan Murphy alongside Harris and a slew of others from the entertainment industry. To be a co-host for the Biden Victory fundraiser, individuals must donate $100,000. Ticket prices start at $10,000 per person and cap at $500,000.

Prochilo’s Hollywood writing credits include just three productions, all from 2005, most notably for a single episode of Ghost Whisperer starring Jennifer Love Hewitt. He also produced an episode of the TV series That’s Life in 2000.

