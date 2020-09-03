https://www.theblaze.com/news/kayleigh-mcenany-nancy-pelosi-video

The news story of Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) getting her hair done at a closed hair salon has been a much-discussed ordeal this week. Articles about the House speaker’s secret haircut were four of the top five best-performing link posts on Facebook on Wednesday.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wanted to make sure that everyone had an opportunity to see the viral video, so she played it on loop during her press briefing.

At Thursday’s White House briefing, McEnany opened the news conference by playing surveillance footage of a maskless Pelosi walking around a shuttered salon in San Francisco. Not only did McEnany play the video of Pelosi violating several city coronavirus guidelines, but she played the salon video on loop for the media, which included slow-motion footage.

“Two briefings ago, I asked, ‘Where is Nancy Pelosi?’ Today, I can announce we have found Nancy Pelosi,” McEnany started her press briefing. “As you can see, we found Nancy Pelosi going into her hair salon. We will be playing the video on loop for all of you to see during the duration of this introduction.”

“Nancy Pelosi was not in the halls of Congress when I asked where she was,” McEnany said. “She was not working in good faith to make a deal for the American people.”

“Nope, Nancy Pelosi was found in San Francisco at a hair salon where she was indoors even though salons in California are only open for outdoor service,” McEnany continued. “Apparently, the rules do not apply to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She wants small businesses to stay shut down, but only reopen for her convenience.”

McEnany added, “She wants small businesses to stay shut down, but only reopen for her convenience. ‘Do as I say, not as I do,’ says Nancy Pelosi.

“Nancy Pelosi is holding up $1.3 trillion in relief for the American people while getting special access to the very kind of small businesses that this money would support — businesses like this hair salon,” she said. “Before she skipped town to violate her state’s health guidelines, Pelosi proposed a bill. It was called the Heroes Act, which contained no additional paycheck protection funding. This is funding that would help the very small business she has bizarrely accused of plotting against her.”

“Nancy Pelosi is demanding an apology from a single mother and small business owner who has received threats since Nancy Pelosi’s comments against her salon,” the press secretary said. “Salon owner Erica Kious said this: ‘Since this happened, I’ve received nothing but hate text messages, death threats, saying they are going to burn down my hair salon. It’s just sad that my community is pulling this, saying that I threw her under the bus when I did not. So that’s hurtful.'”

“Nancy Pelosi, you ought to apologize to the American people, or better yet, come back to Washington and get to work for hardworking Americans like this salon owner that you maligned and demanded an apology from,” McEnany concluded.

Pelosi has alleged that the salon owner set her up for embarrassment.

“I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting [me] up,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, released a letter from attorney Matthew Soleimanpour accusing Kious of setting up Pelosi’s stylist, Jonathan De Nardo.

On Wednesday night, Kious told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that Pelosi’s claims that she was “set up” by the salon are “absolutely false,” and that she had received death threats in the wake of the revelation of Pelosi’s salon visit.

“There was no way I could’ve set that up,” Kious, a single mother of two, declared. “I’ve had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in and set her up. So that is absolutely false.”

