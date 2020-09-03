https://www.theepochtimes.com/kenosha-businesses-react-to-riots_3486958.html

KENOSHA, Wis.—Over two dozen stores in a local business-district area were forced to close because of recent unrest in the city, but some are still optimistic that things will turn around.

Businesses in this particular district—located downtown within walking distance from the Kenosha County Courthouse—were targeted by rioters last week. Some were set on fire, many were broken into, while a few lucky ones remained untouched.

Over 90 percent of all stores in the area were fully boarded up.

Kelly Deem, owner of Elsie Mae’s Canning And Pies, said that it wasn’t the people of Kenosha burning their own city to the ground, adding that their community is “very supportive to each other, very tolerant of different views.”

Her store was one of just a handful who remained unscathed by the riots and were still open for business.

“We live here together in one city and know how to communicate different views without leaning towards violence, so we were very saddened to see people from other cities come in and take a lot of negative actions towards our town,” Deem told The Epoch Times.

“The feeling is just heartbroken. We have been downtown for nearly 10 years,” she said. “Seeing my neighbors coming in on Monday morning just being overwhelmed with the smell of smoke from burning buildings, the car dealership getting burnt to the ground.”

Out of the 175 recent arrests in Kenosha, 100 were from out of town, according to Attorney General William Barr.

“These are the same people using the same tactics that have been used in various cities: Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, now Kenosha, Portland,” Barr said at a Sept. 1 roundtable in the city.

The entrance to Elsie Mae’s Canning And Pies in Kenosha, Wis., on Sept. 2, 2020. (Bowen Xiao/The Epoch Times.)

Deem said that the most important thing they can do is be there for their neighbors and to “stay strong and positive and see this through.” She urged everyone to come together in a positive way, noting that the rioters want to see drastic changes right away and that they are driven by raw emotions.

“Our message is very clear: You take all of that raw anger, unrest, and you put it into something that’s positive, good deeds,” she said. “Hopefully that will be the tide that turns us around.”

“All of this negative, all of this burning, it’s not going to send the message that you want. If you want to see real change put that kind of energy into something that’s positive and see if you don’t get your message out a little faster, a little stronger, and with a lot more support,” she continued.

She described how some of the neighboring businesses lost in 35 seconds what they had built for 10 years.

Deem said, however, that once the National Guard came in, “we were not afraid of our businesses being destroyed any further.”

President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he tours an area affected by civil unrest, in Kenosha, Wis., on Sept. 1, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

She also felt it was important that President Donald Trump came to see what was happening first hand.

“I am appreciative that [Trump] is open to having dialogues with places that this is happening at,” she said. “Everyone has to come and meet. The governors need to meet with the president, these need to be conversations that are happening.”

Another business owner, who requested anonymity due to privacy reasons, said it was sad to see people have lost the ability to sit down and talk.

“Right away everybody takes sides,” the owner, whose store has been in the area for 100 years, told The Epoch Times. “You’re not supposed to—you’re supposed to join in the middle.”

The owner said he was optimistic that the mayor, governor, and president will come together to make things work, adding that it can’t continue the way that it is.

He also felt that the recent riots would not have happened or at least not to the extent it reached if the governor had accepted assistance from the National Guard earlier.

“This would not have happened because when [the National Guard] came in on Wednesday—boom, it stopped,” the owner said.

