A few years ago, the death toll of the Civil War was revised upward. The traditionally accepted number was 618,222 men dead: 360,222 from the North and 258,000 from the South. But one historian, J. David Hacker, used demographic data to estimate that the real total was closer to 750,000 — three quarters of a million Americans dead in the war that ended slavery.

I think about that every time one of our new racialists — Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times, say, or National Book Award Winner Ibram X. Kendi, or Ta-Nehisi Coates — insists that white Americans must pay reparations for slavery. If there were any doubt that the demands made by our radicalized Left will never be satisfied, it is settled for me by that staggering number: 750,000 dead. Americans have paid the price for slavery. We paid it in blood and treasure, in land laid waste and in blood spilled from the veins of patriots both black and white.