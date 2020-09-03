https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/latest-poll-pennsylvania-tied-46-46-president-trump-receiving-27-black-vote-aint-black-joe-biden/

The latest Rasmussen poll shows the presidential race all tied up in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

This is big news for the Trump campaign.

And better yet is President Trump with 27% of the black vote over Joe “You ain’t black!” Biden.

Rasmussen reported:

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are running dead even in Pennsylvania. The latest Rasmussen Reports telephone and online survey of Likely Voters in the Keystone State finds Trump and Biden with 46% support each. Four percent (4%) prefer some other candidate, and another four percent (4%) remain undecided. Among the 82% of voters who say they are certain now how they will vote in the presidential election, Trump holds a slight 51% to 49% advantage. The president carries 86% of the Republican vote and leads among voters not affiliated with either major party by 11 points. Biden takes 81% of the Democrat vote. Worrisome for the former vice president is his 67% black support, low for a Democrat, with the incumbent earning 27% of the black vote in Pennsylvania. Trump leads among whites and other minority voters.

The post Latest Poll: Pennsylvania Tied Up — 46 to 46 — with President Trump Receiving 27% of Black Vote over “You Ain’t Black” Joe Biden appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

