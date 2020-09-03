https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lawyers-for-trump-mail-in-contested-election/2020/09/03/id/985388

Bracing for a contested vote tally, particularly amid a wave of mail-in ballots amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the Trump campaign is forming “Lawyers for Trump” to volunteer in the fight to “protect the integrity” of the November election.

“Democrats are working to shred election integrity measures one state at a time, and there’s no question they’ll continue their shenanigans from now to November and beyond,” Campaign General Counsel Matthew Morgan told Fox News. “The Trump campaign is fighting to ensure every valid ballot across America counts — once.”

The Lawyers for Trump coalition is urging active and retired attorneys and law students to volunteer nationwidem, and Morgan says it is expanding “daily” and “will rally support for President Trump as they lend their time and legal expertise to protect the integrity of November’s election.”

The leaders of the movement are Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, California Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon, and former deputy White House counsel Stefan Passantino, along with contributors former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, former Attorney General Ed Meese, and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, according to the report.

The fight got heated this week as President Trump has called out potential for voter fraud, including suggesting mail-in North Carolina voters to also test the system by trying to vote in person as well. The Democratic National Committee called that a Trump attempt to lure supporters to “commit voter fraud.”

Trump’s comments came after Hillary Clinton had called on Joe Biden to not stop the fight on election day.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances,” Clinton told Showtime’s “The Circus.” “Because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win, if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”

Those comments drew a rebuke from the president who was once infamously challenge to accept a peaceful transition of power in a 2016 debate – before he held any power.

“Hillary is a sick person,” Trump said. “She should take a nice and easy, relax, go out, vote maybe she should go to the poll instead of sending an unsolicited ballot.”

