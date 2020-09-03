http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/w4bPyVbdBoE/

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

All times Eastern.

7:18 PM: Trump tells Western Pennsylvanians that Democrats “will raise your taxes” and “take away your guns.” He’s now railing about the “fake poll” and “fake everything.” He says the “suppression polls” are made to make you feel depressed. He says he has the real polls and he is leading everywhere. He says his base is bigger and the enthusiasm is greater. Trump says if not for the plague from China, he would have canceled the rallies because the election would have been over.

7:15 PM: Trump says “we’re rounding the turn” and years ahead of schedule on a vaccine. Trump says Biden is a puppet of the socialist, marxists, and cop-hating extremists.

7:13 PM: Trump says “Joe Biden wants to surrender your jobs to China.” He says Biden wants to surrender the nation to the radical left. Trump says “this election was over” before the Coronavirus but now he has to go back to work. Trump vows to bring the anarchists, looters, and rioters to justice.

7:12 PM: Trump says it’s great to be in Latrobe. He says he’s going to win Pennsylvania in 61 days and four more years in the White House.

7:10 PM: Trump getting ready to speak in the important 2020 battleground state.

7:05 PM:

7:00 PM: Air Force One about to land.

6:45 PM: Trump heading to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The King played a round of golf with anyone he potentially wanted to go into business with because he knew golf revealed everything he needed to know about a person.

Raucous crowd awaits Trump in Latrobe:

