Pro-Biden analytics firm Hawkfish says that it’s likely President Trump will appear to have won in a landslide on election night but may lose after mail in ballots are counted, which “will take days if not weeks to tally.”

“Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these,” reports Axios. “This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.”

Hawkfish CEO Josh Mendelsohn said a scenario could unfold where Trump holds a commanding 408-130 electoral vote on election night if only 15% of mail in ballots are counted.

Once all of the ballots are counted, the model predicts Biden “as ultimately winning a massive victory, 334-204.”

“When every legitimate vote is tallied and we get to that final day, which will be some day after Election Day, it will in fact show that what happened on election night was exactly that, a mirage,” Mendelsohn said. “It looked like Donald Trump was in the lead and he fundamentally was not when every ballot gets counted.”

Hawkfish said it was trying to “educate” the public about the threat of Trump declaring an early victory and seeking to delegitimize a Biden victory while alerting the news media and the courts to the “perils of premature results.”

Such language is somewhat ironic given that many Republicans will see this very report as an effort to subvert and delegitimize a Trump victory.

The report triggered numerous responses on Twitter that claimed Democrats were preparing to cheat by waiting to see how many votes they needed to overturn Trump, particularly because Hawkfish does work for the DNC as well as pro-Biden Super PACs.

TRANSLATION: The Democrats are planning to steal the election via ballot harvesting. — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 1, 2020

The Dems already have their narrative set not to concede. They’re always guilty of what they accuse their enemies of doing. Always. — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) September 1, 2020

“A top Democratic data firm…” predicts Trump will win the election but only until they get their hands on it. This seems a mite suspicious. — Today in Danistan (@RealDanLee) September 1, 2020

Because they intend to cheat. No one should be using mail in ballots unless you’re vulnerable. If democrats have no issue with mass riots then there should be no issue with voting — Rch (@rchandler312) September 1, 2020

After all those months of questioning if Trump would accept the results, we now see the reason for the mass unsolicited ballot requests…they want chaos and vote counting wars to hope to force a situation where they can win in the courts. — Alea iacta est (@Aleaiac58848626) September 1, 2020

Because @TheDemocrats will have to figure out: 1) how many additional votes they need

2) who didn’t mail in a ballot

3) what story to create for each case where there are suddenly “found” votes

4) how to create the most hysteria possible (something they’ve been doing for 4 yrs) — Malarkey Besmirched Spaghetti Forklifts (@SemperBanU) September 1, 2020

Others questioned why mail in ballots would take “weeks” to tally.

Top Democrats have repeatedly amplified their intention not to concede to President Trump if he wins on election night.

Hillary Clinton stated last week, “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out.”

