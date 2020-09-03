https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/mayor-ashland-ohio-dedicates-city-jesus-christ/

(CHRISTIAN NEWS) – Hundreds of Christians recently gathered in a field in Ashland, Ohio as ministry leaders and elected officials called the people to prayer and repentance. During the event, Ashland Mayor Matt Miller dedicated the city to Jesus Christ, and County Commissioner Emmitt Justice asked God to forgive the nation for its rebellion against Him.

“As I stand before you tonight, in the bright light of His Son, to the extent I am able, I give this city of Ashland to the Lord Jesus Christ,” Miller proclaimed. “May this be a land where He rules supreme. May this be a land where His love is genuinely felt by believers and non-believers alike.”

According to Frontlines Ohio, 25 churches associated with the Ashland County Ministerial Association participated in the “Call to Sacred Assembly” at Freer Field. The event was organized as a response to the ongoing COVID pandemic, as it was noted that people were looking to politicians for answers, when they should be looking to the Lord.

