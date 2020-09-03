https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lippy-mayor-tries-to-interfere-with-traffic-stop-gets-arrested-raw/
Ooops! Minnesota Mayor gets nasty with police officers and then gets arrested.
“Do you know who I am?”
Like Pelosi, too many politicians think they’re above the law. pic.twitter.com/t8SbIm0ncz
— Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) September 2, 2020
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) – The Mayor of Nisswa, Minnesota Fred Heidmann was cited for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process after police say he confronted officers who were making a traffic stop south of Nisswa on Highway 371.