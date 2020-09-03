https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lippy-mayor-tries-to-interfere-with-traffic-stop-gets-arrested-raw/

Posted by Kane on September 3, 2020 2:05 am

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) – The Mayor of Nisswa, Minnesota Fred Heidmann was cited for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process after police say he confronted officers who were making a traffic stop south of Nisswa on Highway 371.

