Good Thursday morning.

Here is what’s on the president’s agenda

The president receives his intelligence briefing

President Trump has lunch with the Secretary of State

The president delivers remarks live from Pennsylvania

Hot topics:

Cuomo says Trump would need ‘army’ to safely walk New York City streets

Trump threatens funding to Democratic-led cities over unrest

‘You Always Ask A Hostile Question’: Biden Takes A Jab At Fox News’ Peter Doocy

See below. Barr likens mail-in voting to ‘playing with fire’ in testy interview with CNN’s Blitzer

Ugh Chris Wallace. Commission on Presidential Debates Announces Debate Moderators

Wolf Blitzer interview with A.G. Bill Barr

These clips are worth watching. Both to hear A.G. Barr but also to see how vicious Wolf Blitzer is. Can you imagine him talking to Biden or Eric Holder like this?

Election news:

Fox News poll finds Biden ahead of Trump in three battleground states

Biden holds 8-point lead over Trump after conventions: CNN poll

Karl Rove suggests Trump can make inroads with Latino, African-American voters as race tightens

Commission on Presidential Debates Announces Debate Moderators

Riots/protests/Black Lives Matter/crime:

Breonna Taylor’s ex was allegedly offered plea deal implicating her in drug ring

Dirtbag. Romney says Trump’s protest tweets ‘clearly intended to further inflame racial tensions’

MSNBC Anchor Blames Trump Supporters for Portland Violence

Student Activists Pledge to Occupy University of Chicago Provost’s House Until Campus Cops Are Abolished

Kenosha mayor lifts curfew citing several ‘peaceful’ nights

‘Defund The Police’ Movement Emboldened Criminals Across Nation, GOP State AGs Say

BLM Calls For Protests After DC Police Fatally Shoot Black Man, Two Guns Found At Scene

PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor slammed over claim Kyle Rittenhouse shot ‘unarmed’ protesters

Man suspected of attacking officer guarding Rand Paul outside RNC arrested

Dijon Kizzee was running from deputies when he was shot, lawyers say

Coronavirus news:

Chinese Embassy’s PR Firm Received Coronavirus Relief Loan

Wear a mask while having sex, suggest Canada’s top doctor

Novavax coronavirus vaccine is safe, published results show

Covid-19 vaccine “unlikely” by October, despite CDC distribution guidance, NIH director says

Pelosi calls private hair salon visit in San Francisco, against local regulations, ‘clearly a setup’

Other morsels:

Court rules NSA phone snooping illegal — after 7-year delay

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ adds first transgender, nonbinary characters to cast

CAIR says it met with NBC to discuss Joy Reid’s ‘offensive’ Muslim remarks

Facebook removes congressman’s post over ‘incitement’

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

