https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/03/morning-briefing-joe-hiden-heads-to-kenosha/
Good Thursday morning.
Here is what’s on the president’s agenda
- The president receives his intelligence briefing
- President Trump has lunch with the Secretary of State
- The president delivers remarks live from Pennsylvania
Hot topics:
Cuomo says Trump would need ‘army’ to safely walk New York City streets
Trump threatens funding to Democratic-led cities over unrest
‘You Always Ask A Hostile Question’: Biden Takes A Jab At Fox News’ Peter Doocy
See below. Barr likens mail-in voting to ‘playing with fire’ in testy interview with CNN’s Blitzer
Ugh Chris Wallace. Commission on Presidential Debates Announces Debate Moderators
Wolf Blitzer interview with A.G. Bill Barr
These clips are worth watching. Both to hear A.G. Barr but also to see how vicious Wolf Blitzer is. Can you imagine him talking to Biden or Eric Holder like this?
Election news:
Fox News poll finds Biden ahead of Trump in three battleground states
Biden holds 8-point lead over Trump after conventions: CNN poll
Karl Rove suggests Trump can make inroads with Latino, African-American voters as race tightens
Commission on Presidential Debates Announces Debate Moderators
Riots/protests/Black Lives Matter/crime:
Breonna Taylor’s ex was allegedly offered plea deal implicating her in drug ring
Dirtbag. Romney says Trump’s protest tweets ‘clearly intended to further inflame racial tensions’
MSNBC Anchor Blames Trump Supporters for Portland Violence
Student Activists Pledge to Occupy University of Chicago Provost’s House Until Campus Cops Are Abolished
Kenosha mayor lifts curfew citing several ‘peaceful’ nights
‘Defund The Police’ Movement Emboldened Criminals Across Nation, GOP State AGs Say
BLM Calls For Protests After DC Police Fatally Shoot Black Man, Two Guns Found At Scene
PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor slammed over claim Kyle Rittenhouse shot ‘unarmed’ protesters
Man suspected of attacking officer guarding Rand Paul outside RNC arrested
Dijon Kizzee was running from deputies when he was shot, lawyers say
Coronavirus news:
Chinese Embassy’s PR Firm Received Coronavirus Relief Loan
Wear a mask while having sex, suggest Canada’s top doctor
Novavax coronavirus vaccine is safe, published results show
Covid-19 vaccine “unlikely” by October, despite CDC distribution guidance, NIH director says
Pelosi calls private hair salon visit in San Francisco, against local regulations, ‘clearly a setup’
Other morsels:
Court rules NSA phone snooping illegal — after 7-year delay
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ adds first transgender, nonbinary characters to cast
CAIR says it met with NBC to discuss Joy Reid’s ‘offensive’ Muslim remarks
Facebook removes congressman’s post over ‘incitement’
And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!