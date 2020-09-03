https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nicolle-wallace-msnbc-portland-violence/2020/09/03/id/985290

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace appears to be blaming President Donald Trump’s backers for sparking violence in Portland, Oregon.

She made her comments on Wednesday during a discussion on the news network’s show “The ReidOut.”

“He’s playing to harden his faction of the electorate, to make them more mad, more afraid, more frothed up than they were four years ago, if you can fathom what that might look like,” Wallace said. “I think we’re seeing it on the streets of Portland and other places.”

Police said one person was shot and killed on Saturday in Portland as a caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter activists clashed in the street. Fights broke out as a caravan of nearly 600 vehicles was confronted by counter-demonstrators.

The Washington Free Beacon noted the city has experienced nearly 100 consecutive days of violence sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Meanwhile, Wallace, who served as communications director in the George W. Bush White House, also accused Trump of wanting to delegitimize enough of the vote in November to “fog up” the election.

“He’s seeking to make it harder to mail in absentee ballots,” she said. “He’s seeking to delegitimize whatever mail-in vote does come in. He’s taken anything he can get from Vladimir Putin.”

