https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/02/nfls-roger-goodell-on-backlash-to-player-protests-over-racial-justice.html

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC on Wednesday that the football league will support players who protest racial injustice in the U.S. during the upcoming season.

“We’re going to stand behind our players,” Goodell said on “Squawk Alley.” He added, “We respect our players and they have done a great job of bringing attention to these issues. Our focus now is, ‘How do we support them in making the changes?'”

Goodell’s appearance came a little more than a week before the start of the NFL season. The Houston Texans and defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to kick off Sept. 10, a Thursday, before a full Sunday slate of games.

In addition to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL season is set to begin against the backdrop of renewed demonstrations against racial injustice in the U.S., following the Aug. 23 police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by a White officer of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.

The NFL has been criticized in recent years for its handling of players’ concerns after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested police brutality and systemic racism by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

Last year, Kaepernick settled a grievance with the NFL, in which he alleged teams colluded to keep him from playing due to his protests. Some people, including President Donald Trump, have been fiercely critical of Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He led the 49ers to the 2013 Super Bowl.