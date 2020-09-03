https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/nfl-player-wear-name-slain-black-retired-police-captain-helmet/

(DISRN) – After the NFL announced that its players would be allowed to wear the name of victims of racial injustice and violence on their helmets this year, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert said he would be using that opportunity to honor the memory of David Dorn.

Dorn is the 77-year-old retired police captain who was killed by Black Lives Matter rioters as they looted a St. Louis pawn shop that belonged to Dorn’s friend.

This is not the first time that Eifert has sought to honor first responders and military personnel on the field. During the 2017 furor over NFL players kneeling for the national anthem, Eifert posted to Twitter a tribute to fallen NFL veteran-turned-Army Ranger Pat Tillman.

