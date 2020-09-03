https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/03/npr-says-the-world-can-learn-from-the-success-story-of-the-warsaw-ghetto-in-fighting-covid-19/
Ladies and gentlemen, NPR thinks there’s a lesson to be learned in fighting COVID-19 from . . . the Nazis and the Warsaw ghetto:
The Warsaw Ghetto Can Teach The World How To Beat Back An Outbreak https://t.co/8Acfio04V8
— NPR Health News (@NPRHealth) September 2, 2020
From the article:
The study, published in July, suggests that public health measures such as social distancing, hygiene and food supplies to supplement the meager rations provided by the Nazis could have been responsible for an unexpected drop in typhus cases in the winter of 1941.
The Nazis established the ghetto within the city of Warsaw in November 1940 and began herding in both Polish and refugee Jews.
What. The. F*ck:
— Judah Ari Gross (@JudahAriGross) September 3, 2020
“Our taxpayer dollars at work”:
Our taxpayer dollars at work as NPR defends Nazism https://t.co/C8Cm32Xryy
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 3, 2020
Yes. Yes, we are:
I’m paying for this crap https://t.co/IcK1xkU93B
— Kevin Boyd (@TheKevinBoyd) September 3, 2020
Long overdue:
WTF???? NPR is now officially pushing WW2 nazi propaganda.
DEFUND THEM NOW! https://t.co/9Sol8uV80C
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 3, 2020
What’s next in their series on the benefits of fascism?
You do not, under any circumstances, “gotta hand it to them” https://t.co/b9Rqz0K0Y7
— Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) September 3, 2020
Probably:
Next from NPR: What Mussolini can teach us about public transportation
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 3, 2020
Screenshot for posterity:
That ratio looks about right pic.twitter.com/ToheGWP0dk
— Judah Ari Gross (@JudahAriGross) September 3, 2020
