August 2020 shootings in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City were more than double the number witnessed in August 2019.

DNYUZ reports there were 242 shootings in NYC in August 2020 versus 91 in August 2019.

Moreover, the number of murders in NYC in August 2020 was 53 versus 36 during August of last year.

The New York Times reports that since May 2020, NYC has seen “a more than 140 percent increase … [in shootings] over the same period in 2019.” And there were 180 murders between May and August, a “51 percent increase compared to 2019.”

On September 1, 2020, Breitbart News reported that de Blasio’s NYC had surpassed the grim milestone of 1,000 shootings for the year.

The New York Post reported NYPD data indicated there were 1,004 shootings in NYC as of August 30, 2020. There were 537 shootings by that same time in 2019.

