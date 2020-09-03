https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/03/nyts-maggie-haberman-sure-has-an-interesting-way-of-characterizing-andrew-cuomos-better-have-an-army-threat-against-donald-trump/

Yesterday, New York Governor and all-around tough guy Andrew Cuomo responded to Donald Trump ordering a review of federal funds going to “anarchist jurisdictions” with a not-so-thinly veiled threat:

This was New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman’s take on it:

Just a “one Queens guy to another threat.”

Way to journalism, Maggie.

It should be, but then, one “Queens guy” has a (D) after his name and the other has an (R). And we all know what that means.

The Washington Post would be, too:

So much journalisming!

