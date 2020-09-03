https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/one-lone-biden-supporter-shows-kenosha-old-joes-visit-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden and his wife Jill landed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon.

Joe Biden is expected to meet with Jacob Blake, Sr., on Thursday, during his trip to Wisconsin, having been lured there by the president’s successful trip this week.

So far one lone Biden supporter showed up in Kenosha for Uncle Joe’s visit.

He started a chant all by himself.

TRENDING: SHOCKING: Democrat New York Governor Threatens President Trump: He “Better Have an Army” to Protect Him if He Comes to NYC

WATCH:

Poor Joe.

It’s all media.

According to a reporter on the ground, there are approximately 20 locals from Kenosha hanging out because they were curious about the media row.

20 minutes until Biden’s appearance and there is one lone supporter, media and curious passersby who have no clue Biden is in town.

WATCH:

Black Lives Matter protesters just walked past the church where Biden is speaking in Kenosha.

Does this count as support?

WATCH:

Biden’s anti-police ‘supporters’ are in front of the church.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...