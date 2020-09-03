https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/one-lone-biden-supporter-shows-kenosha-old-joes-visit-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden and his wife Jill landed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon.

Joe Biden is expected to meet with Jacob Blake, Sr., on Thursday, during his trip to Wisconsin, having been lured there by the president’s successful trip this week.

So far one lone Biden supporter showed up in Kenosha for Uncle Joe’s visit.

He started a chant all by himself.

WATCH:

So far only one person has showed up in Kenosha for Biden’s visit pic.twitter.com/gwuog2EJwb — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 3, 2020

Poor Joe.

We found our first Biden supporter in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/IyHSScX757 — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

It’s all media.

According to a reporter on the ground, there are approximately 20 locals from Kenosha hanging out because they were curious about the media row.

20 minutes until Biden’s appearance and there is one lone supporter, media and curious passersby who have no clue Biden is in town.

WATCH:

The media is going to have to start interviewing other media. There are approx. 20 locals from Kenosha here. Some have asked us what’s going on. They are hanging out because of media row. 20 minutes till Biden’s appearance. Where is the support for Biden? pic.twitter.com/1plnRbRYlg — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters just walked past the church where Biden is speaking in Kenosha.

Does this count as support?

WATCH:

A BLM protest just walked past the Church where Biden is speaking in #Kenosha. They just walked straight through. Does this count as support for Biden? pic.twitter.com/u877LBmgIZ — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

Biden’s anti-police ‘supporters’ are in front of the church.

Biden “supporters” here in #Kenosha seem to be more anti police than pro Biden. pic.twitter.com/98pNUssvu2 — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

