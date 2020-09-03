https://romansone.com/editorial/our-sickness-is-spiritual

August weather in Wisconsin is splendid. Summer has had time to stretch its legs, settle in and relax. It shows contentment in its expression. Sweetly warm, with gentle air and a sunny smile. It is everything Wisconsinites dream of during our long battles with winter. Being retired, I’m even more blessed because of the inherent pardoning of daily work time. Living in an area where a brief car trip can take you from the wide beauty of Lake Michigan to the deep northern woodlands and prairies of rural Wisconsin, we long ago learned summer fun is only on the other side of our front door. Experiencing God’s artistry in nature brings rest and revitalization.

This year though is … different.

Of everything we have experienced and endured, COVID-19 is the least damaging. Our sickness isn’t a biological virus. That is certain. Viruses and other illnesses have been with us since the fall of man. Our real burden is spiritual. Physical ailments that manifest in a person are most often only indicators of deadlier illnesses underneath. Spiritually, our country is gravely ill. Our inability to identify its causes could be fatal. I grieve for us as a culture and for all the individuals wrecked by the events of 2020. The psychological effects are debilitating, and our prognosis is dire.

Our stressors increase yearly, far exceeding the lives we lead. Financial anxiety has always been a part of modern life. So much that we dismiss it when discussed by politicians and other talking heads. There are other, more prevalent stresses rarely dealt with deeply. Mental illness and drug addiction in their various forms, eating disorders, social isolation, and marriage/relationship problems are all in the top ten reasons for suicide and depression in America.

Why?

Rarely are these issues dealt with productively. That’s why. They use mental health as a prop in television and radio. Wellness medications are a billion-dollar industry. Pop psychology dominates the narrative. Everything is heat and noise, and we continue to spiral downward. For the first time in over 100 years, our current generation will live a shorter lifespan than our parents’ generation. We have lost hope from our youngest to our oldest in America. At present COVID-19 is being met with bull-in-a-china-shop reactions. Politicians, doctors, and medical organizations have given conflicting directives and opinions from the start. Yet, American citizens are the ones being blamed for the continued spread of the virus.

Fear and guilt dominate the conversation. COVID-19 has become the new boogeyman. Wear a mask and we’re told it’s the wrong kind. Refuse to wear one, and some lawmakers are demanding to charge those individuals with attempted murder. We were told to wear gloves, now we’re told not to wear gloves. The World Health Organization makes declarative statements concerning the virus rebutted by the Centers for Disease Control. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx make statements from the White House ignored (or not) by governors, affirmed (or not) by doctors, and implemented blindly by some hospitals but not others. No one knows what to do. Like children convinced a monster lives underneath their beds, we are frozen in place by panic and despair.

The riots. Church burnings. Lawless communities. Statue destruction. The year of 2020 will go down as one of the most ruinous in American history.

Our media uses uncontrolled anger and confusion as viable social commentary instead of recognizing it as mass mental illness. People are frightened, are unable to see loved ones in hospitals and nursing homes, and have lost jobs, income, and hope. Everyone everywhere senses a broken world without a clue why. They, like children, are acting out in all the wrong ways and, like children, blaming everyone but themselves.

Familial relationships are breaking, different levels of government are in disarray and at war with one another, and businesses are capitulating to leftist demands, alienating themselves from the very people they sell their products and services to. Judges 17:6 states the reason Israel was in chaos domestically and in continuous warfare internationally was because they shut God out of their lives. Everyone did what was right “in his own eyes.” This is the definition of postmodernism which fosters chaos, confusion, and sorrow—the very fruits of humanism unleashed.

Where is the church?

It was once the bedrock of every American neighborhood, the crown jewel of each colonial village, the gathering place of early American culture, and the instrument that tamed the American West in the 19th century. People turned to the church for every moral, spiritual, and personal issue because people understood it was the centerpiece of God’s Kingdom on Earth. Pastors understood their role was to preach the gospel and every element of God’s kingdom to His people.

Paul states in Romans 10:15 that it is a blessing to hear, “the gospel of peace,” which brings “glad tidings of good things!” Sin imprisons us. The good news Paul is speaking of is the gospel, which is the key to freedom. This freedom is Christ who not only brings liberty, but all “good things.” American Christianity has largely abandoned the gospel. Online and in the pews, social justice, political ideologies, and personal wealth dominate sermons, videos, and articles.

1 Peter 2:2 states that Christians, “Like newborn infants, long for the pure spiritual milk, that by it you may grow up into salvation,” and 2 Timothy 2:15 instructs believers to “Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth.” In this current time of trying, Christians need to focus on Christ. He is truly the only source of peace and truth we can depend on, yet most Christians aren’t filling themselves with much-needed spiritual milk.

Lies abound and are spreading like a virus. Society is so awash in them that, outside of Christ, truth cannot be found. Because too many pastors have abandoned the gospel and parishioners demand ear tickling, the church is injuring more than healing. In all of Paul’s travels, from the tiny outpost of Fair Havens on the island of Crete to the metropolis of Athens, he had one simple goal: to preach Christ crucified (1 Corinthians 1:23). This learned man, a Pharisee prior to his conversion, preached that simple message in synagogues, churches, hilltops, and prisons. In it, he planted upward of two dozen churches from Asia Minor into Europe, changing the world forever.

In the fifth chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus told His followers they were to be “The light of the world. A city set on a hill.” In John 8, He states, “I am the light of the world.” These are profound statements that urge the believer to search their fuller meaning. Paul explains in the first two verses of Ephesians 5 that we must “follow God and walk like Christ.” It’s difficult but uncomplicated. Yet, instead of immersing ourselves in the fullness of that truth, the modern church has ignored the source of all power to tinker with issues that have no ultimate meaning and little practical value outside of Christ.

So here we are in a world of discord, a nation in flames, families in tatters, and minds without peace. As I have pointed out, reasons for these ills abound. But biblical truth reveals that the overwhelming blame lies in one place: the church. As our precious Lord stated from the Cross in Luke 23:34, “they know not what they do.” Through the love of God and Christ’s work, we—His people—now know. From the time of the apostolic fathers, it has been our responsibility to teach others the truth Jesus so lovingly and sacrificially taught. In this present day, we have fallen woefully short.

Megachurch leaders deny the Trinity, local churches refuse to stand up for life, and Christian organizations have abandoned every element of the gospel to immerse themselves solely in cultural issues. We have abandoned Christ and His power, ceding who He is and what He means to secular definitions. This has allowed our godless culture, with its ignorance of the central message of Scripture, to define Christianity. This is the greatest tragedy of all. Those of us who can now see are allowing the blind to lead us.

We have lost faith in the supremacy of Christ and the power of the gospel. We have increasingly watered down, ignored, and denied our Creator and His message. Our strength has waned to the point that we are no longer acting as the light of the world. As Jesus points out in Luke 14:34, our salt is no longer salty. As useless salt, Matthew 5:13 records Jesus stating that the only thing left is to be thrown out or trampled underfoot. And we are. We have become the biggest joke of the modern world, an irritating minstrel show—no power, no message, just useless noise.

The question at this moment isn’t how we got here, but how we go back to our duties as Christians in Christ’s church and a proper understanding of how we should act, love, and respond to a culture so blind it is killing itself. To do that, we first have to relearn the gospel and its life-giving message. In 1927 Dr. Martyn Lloyd-Jones was so moved by the gospel of Jesus Christ that he left a lucrative medical career in which he was quickly rising in the ranks of English medicine to become a simple country preacher. There, like Paul, he preached only Christ and Him crucified.

In 1970, after retiring from his congregation at the famous Westminster Chapel, he gave an interview in which he stated that he never spoke on cultural or political issues from the pulpit. “That isn’t my job as a minister of the Gospel,” he said. He stated that his job was to speak on the power of God and the gospel. “Let those who hear that message go out into greater society and do what they think needs to be done as a reflection of God’s Word as they heard it preached through my pulpit.”

He was correct. The church was never given the directive to tackle every societal issue, though preaching the whole Word of God will inevitably touch on those points. For example, proclaiming that God is the Creator of life and we have no right to take it will necessarily oppose abortion. The focus, however, is God’s Word first, and the social issue second.

Jesus’ last command before He ascended into glory to sit on His heavenly throne was to preach the gospel. While He was still here, Jesus stated to a few grumbling disciples in John 12:8 that the poor will always be among us. He wasn’t ignoring their plight; he was pointing to their true freedom and wealth: Himself.

As summer fades into fall’s trenchant expression of this year’s infirmities, we Christians must recommit ourselves to God’s Word and its instruction. We must pray, fast, and show ourselves to be a people full of happiness and hope, freedom and faith, love and loyalty. We must share answers using God’s Word instead of repeating slogans or chants. It is the only way to liberty and spiritual renewal. Forgo the flesh in its weaknesses and wants, and put on the spiritual armor of God, as Paul eloquently expressed in Ephesians 6. Revitalize our character to renew our culture. Let us become who God wants us to be—light and hope to the world. Christ Jesus was, is, and always will be our only hope.

