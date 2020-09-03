https://www.theblaze.com/news/pelosi-salon-owner-death-threats

The owner of a San Francisco hair salon, which was visited Monday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in violation of multiple city guidelines, said she has received “death threats” and will likely be forced to move her business from the city she has serviced for more than a decade.

“Since this has happened, I have received nothing but hate — text messages, death threats [saying that] they’re going to burn my hair salon down,” eSalon owner Erica Kious told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Wednesday night.

“My Yelp page is just unbelievable with bad reviews. It’s just sad that my community is pulling this … saying that I threw her under the bus when I didn’t,” Kious said. “So that’s hurtful, but yeah, I think I’m pretty much done now.”

During the interview, Kious, a single mother of two, also fired back at Pelosi, calling the lawmaker’s claims that she was “set up” by the salon as “absolutely false.”

Pelosi lashed out at Kious Wednesday after Kious released footage of the speaker getting her hair done in the salon shuttered by the coronavirus restrictions. In the video, Pelosi can be seen walking through the salon without wearing a mask.

“There was no way I could’ve set that up,” Kious fired back during the Fox News interview. “I’ve had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in and set her up. So that is absolutely false.”



Pelosi was reportedly serviced by an independent stylist who rents space in Kious’ salon. The speaker later claimed she was led to believe that one-on-one indoor appointments were permitted by the salon.

But that is simply not the case under San Francisco guidelines, which still do not permit personal service providers such as hair salons to accommodate appointments and only permitted outdoor appointments on Tuesday.

As for Pelosi’s unmasked face, the guidelines also state that “personal service providers may not perform any services that requires their customer to remove their face covering.”

So, the fact of the matter is, Pelosi was either unaware of the rules or indifferent toward following them, and thus responsible for her own actions. Though not responsible for instituting these specific city policies, Pelosi’s case is not helped by the fact that she has been supportive of lockdown measures, in general.

Kious called Pelosi’s hypocrisy “a slap in the face” on Tuesday and her blame-game retaliation “hurtful” on Wednesday.

In regard to Pelosi’s one-on-one accommodation excuse, Kious said, “I heard that and I thought to myself, ‘Well as a hairstylist, I see clients one-on-one. So, that would mean that I would be open, right?'”

“This isn’t even political,” she added. “[Pelosi’s] been coming in there … it’s the fact that she actually came in, didn’t have a mask on, and I just thought about my staff and people not being able to work and make money and provide for their families, and if she is in there comfortably without a mask and feeling safe, then why are we shut down? Why am I not able to have clients come in?”

