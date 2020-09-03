https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/participant-biden-event-kenosha-spills-beans-admits-given-paper-telling-say/

We know that the Biden events are all staged and we now have more evidence.

Today in Kenosha, Wisconsin at a Biden event a woman admitted on camera that she was given a piece of paper telling her what to say:

The Biden team has managed their events by ensuring all comments and questions the former Obama VP is asked are pre-approved, and set up so that Biden can read the respective answers on the teleprompter.

Yesterday we saw this as well and every day for that matter.  The media and the Biden team work together as they manufacture events and try to make them look unscripted.

What a train wreck the Democrats have running for President.

