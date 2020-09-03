https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/participant-biden-event-kenosha-spills-beans-admits-given-paper-telling-say/

We know that the Biden events are all staged and we now have more evidence.

Today in Kenosha, Wisconsin at a Biden event a woman admitted on camera that she was given a piece of paper telling her what to say:

👀 Woman at Biden event in Kenosha says she was given a “paper” telling her what to say. “I’m just going to be honest, Mr Biden. I was told to go off this paper, but I can’t.” pic.twitter.com/r5axfoFoqO — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 3, 2020

The Biden team has managed their events by ensuring all comments and questions the former Obama VP is asked are pre-approved, and set up so that Biden can read the respective answers on the teleprompter.

Yesterday we saw this as well and every day for that matter. The media and the Biden team work together as they manufacture events and try to make them look unscripted.

Oops! Joe Biden read the “topline message” part of the talking points his handlers gave him for a TV interview. He apparently couldn’t remember it on his own. pic.twitter.com/0iGG83FZKA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020

What a train wreck the Democrats have running for President.

