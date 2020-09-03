https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/03/pelosi-goes-on-offense-demands-apology-from-salon-owner/
RUSH: Oh, by the way, Pelosi canceled… You know she does a weekly press conference on Thursdays at 11. She canceled it today. Don’t know why. We could guess. But what Pelosi is doing in response to this whole thing, she walks into the salon, she demands to get a blowout, she gets the blowout, and now she is demanding an apology. She’s demanding that the salon owner apologize to her for setting her up.
Now, forget whatever you think about it, what it illustrates is how the left is always and constantly on offense. They never allow themselves to be on defense, and our side seems to permanently occupy defense. Even Trump at times. This is what you’re gonna do, though. If you’re gonna respond to every allegation and charge made against you, you, by definition, are gonna be defending yourself.
But, see, Pelosi, I don’t have anything to defend. I didn’t do anything wrong, even though she did. Go on offense. She’s blaming a constituent. She’s blaming the little guy. She blaming one of the people the Democrat Party claims to be looking out for.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Pelosi. Back to her for just a second on this hair salon snafu. This is a perfect illustration of how the left, Democrats, are always on offense, folks. They’re always on offense. Pelosi has clearly violated norms. She has violated rules. She has acted in a way that cement the fact that she’s an elite and that we’re not and that whatever rules she passes for us to abide by, she is exempt from.
And then when she gets caught, she’s been set up. A voter. A constituent. Somebody who’s barely hanging on. Pelosi and her family are multigazillionaires. This is a salon owner whose barely hanging on because of the policies of people like Pelosi. And Pelosi turns around and makes her the target by saying this person set her up. Well, nobody set Pelosi up. She made the original phone call to make the appointment. How is that Pelosi being set up?
Let’s go to the audio sound bites. This is yesterday in San Francisco. This is a news conference out there and Pelosi reacting to a Fox News video of her visit without a mask. The reporter said, “Speaker Pelosi, I have to ask you about your visit to the salon.”
PELOSI: I appreciate the question. And let me just say this. I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’d been to over the years many times, and that when they said what we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time and that we can set up that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup. And that’s all I’m going to say on that. I think that this salon owes me an apology.
RUSH: So she makes the phone call to make the appointment. They were able to accommodate one person at a time. She shows up. She was set up. Always stay on offense. Now she was duped. She was set up. Now she’s angry. Don’t even try this with a country that’s been locked down, millions who have been financially ruined, Nancy Pelosi was set up. She’s speaker of the looters. She’s speaker of the rioters. She is speaker of the protesters.
You know who’s been set up? Michael Flynn was set up. That’s who needs to be set free. If you want to know who was set up, Michael Flynn was set up. He was duped. James Comey admitted as such. Joe Biden suggested using the farcical Logan Act as an excuse to go after Michael Flynn. He’s been financially ruined after being caught doing nothing wrong.
On the other hand, here’s Pelosi caught breaking her own rules. She deserves everything she gets. She’s a raging hypocrite. They all are and they are hypocrites constantly. Michael Flynn? He was targeted in order to protect the legacy of Barack Hussein O.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: This salon owner, by the way, was on Tucker Carlson last night of Fox News Channel. We’ve got the audio coming up. But she asked a very valid question. The salon owner said (summarized), “Look, the speaker of protests, the speaker of riots, the speaker of looters, phoned and made the appointment. So if the speaker of looters and the speaker of riots can come into my salon, why must I be shut down?”
Is that not a valid question? If she can come in and get a blowout and a scramble and a shampoo — you know, and an egg rinse, and whatever the hell else she gets — why does this place have to be shut down? It’s a valid question. Why does she have to be shut down if the speaker can come in?
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: So I got this little story here. “Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Releases Letter From Law Firm Attacking Owner Of Salon That Pelosi Visited.” I’m a naturally curious person. Why would Pelosi’s daughter be releasing a letter from a law firm? (interruption) Yeah. What does it matter? What does it matter? Pelosi’s daughter sends a letter. I’m having trouble seeing how this in any way — I mean, it’s a story. How does this help advance the case against Biden? But I think that’s the key. I think all these people need to be tied together. So when Pelosi pulls this stunt — folks, look. It’s still a valid question. Grab audio sound bite number 2. This is me from yesterday on this program.
RUSH ARCHIVE: Folks, the question of the day” Why aren’t these people afraid? They’ve got everybody else scared. Look, I don’t mind being redundant here. There are a lot of people who are over the age of 60 who are literally afraid to leave home. They’re hibernating. Scared to death. Now you’ve got Pelosi and a bunch of other people running around with no masks, not concerned with social distancing, as though they know there’s nothing to be afraid of. Now, why would they have that attitude? Why would they think there’s nothing to be afraid of? What do they know that we don’t? Maybe someday we’ll find out.
RUSH: That’s a valid question. And the reason it relates to Biden, because Biden, the sole reason that Biden had to stay in the basement is what? COVID-19. And the fact that he’s 77. So he is particularly more vulnerable to COVID-19 than your average person because he’s 77, because he’s got some mental acuity problems. But Trump is 70-some-odd, and Trump’s not bothered by it. But Trump’s not been a hypocrite, either. Trump makes no big deal about the mask, but these people have.
And Biden and Pelosi, they have told everybody, gotta wear the mask. And now Biden’s in the news again because he is now denying that he ever said he would make masks mandatory, which he did say. We’ll get to that in due course. But the whole reason why Biden had to stay in the basement was COVID-19. And they tried to tell us it’s strict disadvantage as well. He doesn’t want to be in the basement, you know, but he has to be, and he knows that it’s a disadvantage try to run a campaign from the basement. But COVID-19.
Now all of a sudden Plugs is going everywhere. All of a sudden the polling data, the internal polling data showing that all of this negative stuff happening in the cities is being blamed on Democrats, that focus groups and other polling data are showing that it’s not helping them. Now all of a sudden, oops, they gotta go out and they’ve gotta totally change the perception, how they are perceived in this. So now COVID-19 is not enough to keep Plugs in the basement.
Now, how do you do that? How do you go from, “It’s the only way I can stay alive” to following Trump all over the country; wherever Trump goes, Biden will be there in the next day or two? And here’s Pelosi going to the hair salon. Here’s Ruth “Buzzi” Ginsburg conducting a wedding and nobody’s wearing a mask while telling us we got to.
Here’s Dr. Fauci: You better not go vote. He didn’t say it in those words. But they’re trying to convince everybody that leaves their home that you are in the gravest of dangers. Even to vote. You need an alternative way to vote. You need to vote by mail. You need to vote absentee. But whatever you do, don’t go vote. You could get COVID-19. You know what that means. You could die. But they have no concern. So Pelosi goes to the salon just oblivious to any potential danger. Now Plugs is out of the basement. I think they do need to be tied together.
If you or any of the Trump children or me, if we did, for example, what Hunter Biden did in the Ukraine, we would have been in jail already for five years. Hunter Biden has been given a total pass, as has his father Hiden Biden for selling out the USA. So in very big ways and in very small ways, like getting your hair done when the salon’s shut down to everybody else, the Democrats collectively make laws they do not have to follow.
They make laws that may even be unnecessary. This is a big deal to me. They’re not wearing the masks, but they’re making everybody else wear them. They’re requiring businesses in their states and cities to shut down, to stay locked down. But when they need to go to them, guess what? They’re gonna open up for ’em. And in Philadelphia the mayor, who has shut down indoor dining for everybody, went indoors to dine earlier this week.
So this letter that Pelosi’s daughter has released from a law firm to the salon owner, pure intimidation. This is pure intimidation of a small person, the little guy, the woman that owns the salon, by a big person, by the speaker of looters, by the speaker of rioters, by the speaker of fires, by the speaker of protests. She gets caught breaking laws, too big to admit it, goes on offense, claims she was set up by this little guy, the little gal, the salon owner.
Folks, it is a horrible display of how the Democrats treat people, but it is worth it. Not necessarily the salon owner, but this is a great illustration of how they literally think of people, particularly those they claim to be the number one champions of — the little guy, the downtrodden, the people that Republicans don’t care about. Well, there’s been a 180 on that. It’s the Republicans who now do care about the little guy. The Republican Party is not the Republican Party of even 10 years ago. This is a party that is devoted to the little guy.
The Republican Party is the party devoted to the people who make this country work and helping them, championing them. Making America great for them so that their opportunities remain as they always have, unique and special because they are Americans. It’s the Democrats that are trying to snuff all of that out.
If you vote for any Democrat — I’m just telling you — if you vote for any Democrat, you are voting for a split system of justice on all matters of law, big and small. If you vote for any Democrat, you’re voting for a two-tiered system of law and order. And you are voting for the mistreatment of little people, the average American.
Remember when the House post office, the House bank scandal erupted? This is 1988, ’89. This is where members of the House could go to their bank — the House of Representatives had a bank — and they could write checks and get money, they could write checks to cash for money they did not have in their accounts. It ultimately didn’t matter what their salaries were because it didn’t matter.
If they had a constituent’s check for $10,000, just go in and cash it. If they wanted to write a check to cash to the House bank for $25,000, they could do it. And they just kept accruing. “Congressman, you owe the bank. 50,000.” “It’s fine. I’ll get to that soon as I get some money to pay you back. Don’t worry about it, Son.” Nobody ever worried about it.
That scandal was in part responsible for the Republicans winning the House in 1994. And I’ll tell you why. ‘Cause it was easy to understand. You can’t write bad checks at your bank forever in perpetuity and have nothing happen to you. They did and they could. More properly stated, they could and they did.
And it’s very simple. You can’t go to your bank with a check for cash for $10,000 and have them give you $10,000, when you don’t have it. Members of Congress could and did. Some of the amounts of money that were learned would boggle your mind. It would surprise you. It was easily understood.
This thing with Pelosi is easy to understand. She can pick up the phone and she can call a hair salon that is closed to the public for indoor operations, and she can demand that they open up and blow her out and give her the eggshell shampoo, whatever it is she gets. She got caught on camera. She turns it around saying she was set up, even though she made the phone call. The salon owner with a brilliant point. She made the appointment. If she can come in, why am I shut down? Why do I have to shut my business down if the speaker of rioters and looters can come in here whenever she wants and get me to service her hair? It’s a valid question.
So that’s why what Plugs is doing and why Pelosi, what she is doing, matter. They need to be linked as illustrative and as examples of what the Democrat Party is, what they’ve become, and where the country is headed under them.
Let’s go to the salon owner. She was on Tucker Carlson last night. Her name is Erica Kious. Question: “If Nancy Pelosi feels comfortable using your salon, why can’t civilians use it?”
KIOUS: Exactly. And I’ll be honest. In our area in San Francisco, I mean, we’re obviously the last county or city to not open. We’ve been trying to figure that out. We’ve been asking ourselves these questions for the past four months, why we are not reopened. I just thought about, you know, my staff and people not being able to work and make money and provide for their families. And if she’s in there comfortably without a mask and feeling safe, then why are we shut down? Why am I not able to have clients come in?
RUSH: Exactly right. Folks, that question, again, easy to understand. So the next question was, “Nancy Pelosi claims on camera that you orchestrated a setup to entrap her into getting her hair blown out without a mask.” So Ms. Kious, did you do that? Did you really set up this poor woman, the Speaker of the House, who was totally unaware of your trickery?
KIOUS: No. Absolutely not. She had called the stylist, or her assistant did, and made the appointment. So appointment was already booked. So there’s no way I could have set that up. And I’ve had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in and set her up. So that’s absolutely false.
RUSH: Of course it is. This little salon owner sets up a totally unaware speaker of looters, speaker of rioters, speaker of destruction, speaker of firebombs. She’s gonna get set up by a lowly salon owner. But that’s her story. That’s how she’s gonna stick to it.
You know what this all reminded me of, she says she got set up? Let’s go back, sound bite number 5. This is January 18, 1990, Washington, D.C., the former mayor of Washington, Marion Barry. He was arrested for smoking crack in a hotel room with a hooker. And here is how he reacted after being arrested.
BARRY: (Bleep) That was a set up. (bleep) That was a setup. (bleep) That (bleep) set me up. (bleep) A setup. (bleep) Setup. (bleep) (bleep) That pisses me off (bleep) set me up (bleep) like this.
RUSH: Well. I’d forgotten it was that vulgar. But he said, “The b-i-itch set me up.” “The b-i-itch set me up.” Pelosi saying the same thing with the hair salon owner. One more before we have to go to the break. This is yesterday in San Francisco, a radio program. The host said to the mayor of San Francisco — London Breed is the name of the mayor — “Did Nancy Pelosi violate San Francisco’s health order when she had her hair done, blowout and all that stuff?”
BREED: Nancy Pelosi has done so much for this city and even this country. In the midst of this pandemic and all the stuff that’s happening around this election, she is in Washington, D.C. fighting against a tyrant every single day. We have a president that continues to divide us. And the reason why salons like this and other places can’t open has lot to do with where we are as a country and the fact that we have not had strong federal leadership, and that’s what she’s fighting against. That should be the issue. That should be what we’re talking about.
RUSH: It’s Trump’s fault that they can’t open the salons in San Francisco? Are you kidding? It’s Donald Trump’s fault, the tyrant? The tyrant Trump is reason why San Francisco’s salons are shut down.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: This is John Kennedy. He was on last night on Hannity. Trey Gowdy was filling in — John Kennedy, senator from Louisiana — and Trey Gowdy said to him, “What do you make of this Nancy Pelosi story she been set up that she has been mistreated after going there get a blowout with her hair. What do you make of all this?”
KENNEDY: Speaker Pelosi is part of what I call the managerial elite. They can strut sitting down. They live in the condos with the high ceilings and the important art on the wall. I call ’em the Shaved Truffles Crowd. Here’s the managerial elite’s message to the ordinary Americans: “You’re a bunch of morons. Oh, and, by the way, you’re also a bunch of racists. So just shut up; do what you’re told.” They think they’re the smartest people in the room, but if they’re the smartest people in the room, it’s the wrong room. ‘Cause if they ever get in charge — you know this — they’re gonna put America in the ditch. They’re gonna beat the crap out of America, and the American people don’t deserve that.
RUSH: Now, I had a phrase… He’s calling them the Shaved Truffles Crowd. I once called them the Arts and Croissant Crowd. But he pretty much nailed ’em, who they are.