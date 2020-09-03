https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/09/03/pelosi-salon-owner-now-receiving-death-threats/

It was tempting to begin this article by asking if we may have possibly entered the dumbest news cycle of 2020, but that ship probably sailed months ago. Still, this inane story doesn’t show any signs of going away, so let’s just solider on as best we can.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is, at this point, in violation of the First Rule of Holes. When you find yourself in one… stop digging. But San Fran Nan apparently can’t help herself. I am of course referring to her ill-fated trip to a beauty salon to get her hair done sans mask where she was captured on security camera footage. Since this was a violation of the rules under California’s COVID-19 restrictions, this created a bit of an image problem, leading to Marie Antoinette references. Pelosi struck back, insisting that the entire thing had been some sort of Machiavellian set up, designed to hurt her politically. She further demanded an apology from the Salon owner.

Well, the salon owner isn’t budging. On top of that, she now reports that she and her family are receiving death threats for making waves in Pelosi’s pool by allowing her to violate the rules. (Fox News)

The owner of a San Francisco hair salon visited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week denied what she called the Democrat’s “absolutely false” accusation that she had been the victim of a “set up”. ESalonSF owner Erica Kious told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday that Pelosi was serviced by an independent stylist who rents chairs in her salon. Kious said she decided to share the now-viral security camera footage when she found the Speaker indoors without a mask in what she called a “hurtful” display of hypocrisy… “Since this has happened, I have received nothing but hate text messages, death threats, [saying that] they’re going to burn my hair salon down,” she said. ” My Yelp page is just unbelievable with bad reviews.

So who would be sending death threats to Ms. Kious and threatening to burn down her business? I mean, I know that somebody at the Washington Post is already working on a way to blame this on Trump Supporters, Patriots Prayer or someone similar, but I’m honestly at a loss as to how they’re going to pull that off.

Far worse is the reaction in the community, particularly among business owners and their employees. With so many people either facing reduced hours or still out of work entirely, seeing Pelosi playing the victim in this fashion was bad enough. But hearing that some deranged liberals are threatening the life of the Salon owner just so Nancy Pelosi can enjoy privileges not afforded to the commoners is hardly a good look, particularly during an election season.

Of course, Pelosi has nothing to fear on that score. Her district is so blue that I’m fairly sure registered Republicans are listed as an endangered species. But that doesn’t deflect from the fact that all she’s doing is feeding into an endless series of memes that will chase her around until she finally realizes she needs to get off this ride. Here’s one that popped up in my feed this morning.

What’s that song from Frozen called again? Oh, yes. Let It Go. You’re shoveling excrament against the tide, Madam Speaker.

