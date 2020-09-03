https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/03/polls-show-presidential-race-tightening-in-battleground-states/

The race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has tightened drastically in the crucial swing states that will ultimately decide the election, according to The Hill.

The Hill piece cites a Fox News poll of three battleground states where Biden is narrowly leading over President Trump: In Arizona, Biden supposedly leads by 9 points, while he is ahead by only 4 points in North Carolina and 8 points in Wisconsin. The poll found that voters still overwhelmingly trust President Trump to best handle the economy and China, while voters trust Biden more to handle the coronavirus, and voters were evenly split between the two on who would better handle criminal violence and policing.

The polls have tightened, both nationwide and in key states, after August, with numerous critical events in the campaign taking place. Both the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention occurred just one week apart, with Biden receiving virtually no bounce in the polls from his own convention, while President Trump’s numbers increased dramatically following his convention. After just one month, betting odds on the election have gone from Biden being the favorite with a 24-point lead to a dead-heat, according to Real Clear Politics.

The impact of the far-left riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have also impacted the presidential race heavily, with the riots occurring in a crucial battleground state. Biden and the Democratic Party have largely shifted their message on the riots from just a few weeks ago, when they were previously supportive of the protests and refused to denounce the violence. But after a high-profile warning by CNN anchor Don Lemon that the riots were starting to impact Democrats in the polls, Biden changed his rhetoric and has started condemning the riots, while also falsely blaming them on supporters of President Trump.

The latest poll from Emerson College, a highly-respected mainstream pollster, found Biden with a mere 2-point lead nationwide. The latest round of polls by the Democracy Institute, in conjunction with the Sunday Express, has President Trump leading Biden in several key states, including Minnesota, Florida, and New Hampshire. And the Trafalgar Group, one of the most accurate pollsters in 2016, currently has President Trump leading Biden by just one point each in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

