A Portland man and woman were charged for allegedly shining a laser into the eyes of multiple police officers during riots in June and August, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Hugo Ryan Berteau-Pavy, 26, and another individual allegedly stood in the middle of the street near the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland June 13 and repeatedly shined a high powered laser into the eyes of several police officers. An officer was able to get a picture of Berteau-Pavy after the incident and kept track of him as the crowd was dispersed, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

In the early morning of June 14, the suspect went with a crowd to Democratic Portland mayor Ted Wheeler‘s house and shined a laser into the mayor’s house and other homes nearby, the Department of Justice said. Berteau-Pavy was taken into custody that night and later released. (RELATED: Another Weekend In Portland Brings Chaos, Assaults)

25-year-old Eva Warner, aka Joshua Warner, was also charged with a felony for targeting officers with a laser during an August 8 riot at the Portland Police Association. Warner resisted arrest but was eventually apprehended and released later that night, according to the Department of Justice.

Both suspects were arrested by the FBI at their Portland-area homes September 2. They both appeared before a federal court Thursday and were released pending further proceedings, the Department of Justice said.

They each are charged with civil disorder, a felony, and could face up to 5 years in prison if convicted.