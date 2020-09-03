https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/portland-rioter-arrested-double-murder-one-week-portland-officials-let-off-interfering-police-downtown-protest/

Portland rioter and alleged killer Phillip Lawrence Nelson

Portland rioter Phillip Lawrence Nelson was arrested for a double murder just one week after Portland officials let him out of jail for interfering with a peace officer. The rioting charges were dismissed and he was out on the street the next day. One week later he committed a double murder.

Cassy Leaton, 22, and Najaf “Nate” Hobbs, 39 were killed in June.

Nelson was insane and told the couple he was the owner of a building he was squatting in.

According to KOIN:

The murder may have stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the victims and the suspect. Leaton and Hobbs’ roommate told police that they were originally renting the unit in a fourplex from Nelson, who claimed to be the owner of the building, according to court records. When the three roommates found out Nelson was actually just squatting there, they changed the locks to their unit, angering Nelson, records state. TRENDING: Secret Service Inadvertently Confirms Gateway Pundit Story About Biden Sexually Assaulting Agent’s Girlfriend On the afternoon they were murdered, surveillance video captured Hobbs and Leaton going into the basement of the building, where the water control is located, according to court records. The pair came back upstairs, but then went back just a minute later. Shortly after that, surveillance video captured Leaton running out of the basement, stumbling and shouting for help before falling down. Bystanders rushed to her aid, but she did not survive. Both Leaton and Hobbs had been stabbed numerous times, according to the medical examiner.

PJ Media has more:

Portland rioter Phillip Lawrence Nelson is now a suspect in a double-stabbing murder that occurred just one week after he was caught and let go by local law enforcement. The original charges against Nelson of interfering with a peace officer were dropped the day after his first arrest in early June, and he was released. Cassy Leaton and Najaf “Nate” Hobbs were found stabbed to death in Portland on June 16 after an apparent dispute over the building Nelson had been squatting in. Nelson faces two murder charges and is being held without bail. Nelson is hardly the first — or last — left-wing rioter to be freed under an unofficial “catch-and-release” program by district attorneys in some of America’s most violent Democrat-run cities.

