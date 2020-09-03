https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/portland-rioter-killed-2-people-blm-linked-da-set-free/

(NEON NETTLE) – A Portland rioter allegedly stabbed two people to death after being previously set free on rioting charges by a leftist district attorney with ties to the Black Lives Matter organization.

In June, 39-year-old Phillip L. Nelson was arrested for stabbing two people to death in Portland.

However, just one week before the killings, Nelson was arrested during a riot in downtown Portland but the charges were dropped by progressive District Attorney Mike Schmidt, who reportedly refused to pursue charges.

Newly-elected Multnomah County, Oregon, DA Schmidt, whose jurisdiction includes Portland, was put in place the far-left Real Justice PAC.

Real Justice was founded by Marxist Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrice Cullors, prominent BLM activist Shaun King, and several other radical-left agitators.

