Looters hit the Louis Vuitton store in May

Democrats are becoming more lawless by the day–

Democrat District Attorney Diane Becton from Contra Costa, California ordered attorneys to consider the looter’s needs before filing charges against looters in their community.

Becton was funded by George Soros groups by the tune of $275,000 in her race for District Attorney.

According to FOX News:

The new mandate, set forth by Contra Costa County District Attorney Diane Becton, makes it tougher to prosecute looting cases in the county, which sits just outside San Francisco. Investigators must now consider “was this theft offense substantially motivated by the state of emergency, or simply a theft offense which occurred contemporaneously to the declared state of emergency?,” according to the policy reported by local outlet East County Today. In making that determination, they must also consider five other factors, including “was the theft committed for financial gain or personal need?”

Isn’t there a Commandment against this?

Don’t civil societies understand the significance of this Commandment?

📺 WATCH: The Left is now arguing that looting, rioting and stealing is totally acceptable if you really “need” what you’re stealing. You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/Fyf8ELroe0 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 3, 2020

