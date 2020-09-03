https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/03/rand-paul-and-thomas-massie-call-out-the-cdc-over-new-edict-on-evictions/

Rep. Thomass Massie and Sen. Rand Paul are calling out the CDC (and the Trump administration although they don’t specify that) for the new edict putting a moratorium on evictions until the end of the year purportedly to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Rep. Massie called it “an emasculation of every legislator in this country – state and federal”:

Rental contracts are governed by state law. There is no federal authority to overturn them. The CDC order is an affront to the rule of law, and an emasculation of every legislator in this country – state and federal. Barely a whimper from most of them, Democrat or Republican. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 3, 2020

And Sen. Paul tweeted that the “CDC does not have the authority to do this. It’s dangerous precedent and bad policy”:

CDC does not have the authority to do this. It’s dangerous precedent and bad policy. https://t.co/Gcz0ZmUtZh — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 3, 2020

If only the two of them knew someone who could put an end to the CDC acting with “ZERO authority to carry out this blatant disregard for private property”:

🚨 #BREAKING: The CDC has ZERO authority to carry out this blatant disregard for private property. #ampFW https://t.co/RnfsoRG7g7 — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) September 3, 2020

As we told you earlier, one issue not even being discussed is how landlords are supposed to pay their property taxes when there’s no income coming in:

The CDC issued an eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing relief to renters, but Chicago area landlords are still concerned about being able to pay the taxes and fees they owe without getting any payment from tenants.​ https://t.co/gd0dvWci7U — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) September 3, 2020

Eventually, Congress is going to have to come up with some money for this, right?

Tenants will still have to pay for the rent they owe after the CDC’s eviction moratorium ends. It will require a ton of money and most of it from Congress, @emilymbadger badgerhttps://t.co/eIbIy4LkMG — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) September 3, 2020

To be continued. . .

***

