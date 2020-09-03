https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/03/ratio-alert-portland-mayor-who-wanted-trump-to-mind-his-own-business-slams-the-president-for-threatening-to-withhold/

Ted Wheeler, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, has repeatedly refused any offers of assistance from President Trump when it comes to getting full control of his city back from the mob that Wheeler’s enabled. The mayor doesn’t want anything from Trump — except federal dollars:

Dangerous, destructive and divisive”? Has Wheeler been paying attention to the news in his own city, or has he been too busy moving?

Wheeler’s mayoral tenure has been so awful that even he’s fleeing the disastrous results? You can’t make this stuff up. And on top of it all, he’s blaming Trump.

And Wheeler refuses to do even that.

At least he’s got that going for him.

