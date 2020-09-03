https://saraacarter.com/rep-hice-dems-using-mail-in-voting-to-throw-into-question-the-validity-of-the-election-outcome/

On “The Sara Carter Show” Monday, Rep. Jody Hice, R-GA, revealed what he believes Democrats are doing to stop President Donald Trump from again winning in the 2020 election because they know “he’s going to be reelected.”

It was done before. In the 2016 election, it was the Russia hoax based on a fake dossier on Trump and his campaign. It was also an extensive spy operation by the Obama administration and his FBI based on that dossier. Sara A. Carter was first on that story and the facts are still coming to light as U.S. Attorney John Durham wraps his investigation. However, it’s possible that Durham may not finish before November.

Four years later, Democrats are pushing for sweeping changes to the format of the 2020 election. They claim in order to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, states will need to hold sweeping mail-in elections. It’s completely different from absentee voting, and, instead, means qualified voters will receive ballots without a request or a legitimate reason like absentee requires.

“I believe this is part of what the democrats want,” Hice told Carter. “They want to throw into question the validity of the upcoming election. I believe that they know they are in trouble. President Trump is going to be reelected. They are trying to set the stage now for questioning the validity of the outcome and set it up to where at least there are potential for thousands of lawsuits and delay this thing and to just create as much muddy water as they possibly can.”

Rep. Hice pointed to the reelection of Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. Maloney’s election in New York took six weeks to count all of the ballots and thousands of mail-in ballots were disqualified from that election. Last month, it caught the attention of President Trump who suggested there should be a re-do election.

Many states that have already implemented vote-by-mail elections and have said at least ten percent of the mailed ballots aren’t counted. It’s also ripe for fraud, Hice suggested.

“So we’re talking tens of millions of ballots that will be going to people perhaps who are deceased, who have moved like the example you just gave, these ballots are going to be good going out, the Democrats already in the HEROES act, they passed a little over three months ago forbids states from having any voter ID,” Rep. Hice explained.

He added, “So we have these mail out ballots being sent by the millions and millions. tens of millions, no voter ID, as you referenced, they will be going to someone’s address, they will be filled out. And we will have no way of checking who is filling them out. And then they will be ballot harvesting nationally. That is a recipe for absolute disaster in destroying the integrity of the American election system. But that is precisely what the Democrats are pushing for.”

