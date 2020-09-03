http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VCHSpAVCXSc/

Actor Robert Pattinson, star of Warner Bros. The Batman, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K. shoot has been temporarily suspended.

From Vanity Fair:

Robert Pattinson is said to have tested positive for the coronavirus, causing filming of The Batman to be halted just days after the superhero drama resumed work at studios outside of London. Warner Bros. would not comment on any individual worker’s health, sharing only this statement: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” Vanity Fair confirmed through a highly placed source that Pattinson was the individual who became sick.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday that the individual is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols.

Robert Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the new film from director Matt Reeves which had resumed filming just a few days ago after an almost six-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October because of the delays.

The news comes just one day after actor and former WWE superstar Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson said that he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

