Rush Limbaugh wants to know how the Russians were able to persuade Joe Biden to give interviews in which he loses his train of thought, dropping words and sentences, and sometimes forgetting where he is.

“How did the Russians convince Biden to act like he’s losing mental acuity?” he asked his radio listeners Thursday.

Limbaugh was facetiously discussing a report from Jonathan Karl of ABC News that U.S. intelligence was warning “the Russians are seeking to sow discord in American politics by casting doubt over former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental fitness for office.”

The Federalist reported Karl said, “It was meant to be a warning, an intelligence bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security alerting local, state and federal law enforcement to a Russian scheme to damage Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.”

Limbaugh said: “Well, I gotta tell you, if that’s true, they’ve been doing it for a long time. We’ve had our doubts since Biden announced he was running in April of 2019. Besides, how did the Russians get Biden to cooperate? By pretending he can’t put two sentences together half the time.

“Really? The Russians are behind this? It was just yesterday that we were told the Russians are already doing it again, folks, they’re already meddling in the 2020 election. And that has an obvious question. You mean we haven’t done anything to fix this problem? We’ve known about it for four years?

“Look, I’m being facetious. I’m playing devil’s advocate here. These guys, these Democrats, the media, they have claimed the Russians meddled. They stole the election. Should have been Hillary. You know the drill. It’s been four years. We haven’t fixed this? We haven’t identified what the Russians did, we haven’t shut those things down? We haven’t put up roadblocks? We haven’t been able to stop the Russians? They just decide they want to meddle in the 2020 election and there’s nothing we can do, they’re gonna do it? Well, that’s what we’re being asked to believe.”

The Federalist reported the document Karl quoted was titled “Russia likely to denigrate health of U.S. candidates to influence 2020 election.”

The report said Biden’s “cognitive decline” is “very real and becomes much more apparent with every rare interview when the campaign allows … Biden to speak to friendly journalists.”

One of his most recent blunders came in the televised address from Pittsburgh this week.

“Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year, look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, when you think about it. More lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years,” he said.

See Biden’s comment:

[embedded content]

A recent survey found that four voters in 10 believe Biden is suffering from “diminished mental capacity” that will allow him to be manipulated by the far left.

Forty-one percent said they strongly agree, and another 6% said they somewhat agree. Only 37% said they strongly disagree.

Commissioned by Heritage Action For America, the survey asked voters whether or not they believe that “Biden suffers from some level of diminished mental capacity and because of this they fear that if he is elected president his administration will be staffed with the very liberal socialists given to him by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the Democratic National Committee.”

The results were reported by Paul Bedard’s “Washington Secrets” column in the Washington Examiner. Bedard noted Donald Trump Jr. has been raising the issue in his interviews and a new book, “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible.”

Trump Jr. charged that the media is aiding the Democratic campaign.

“The media loves Joe Biden because they know that Kamala Harris will be in charge and she is left of [Sen.] Bernie [Sanders],” he writes in his book.

“The media loves him because they can sell him as a moderate.”

Trump Jr. quotes Obama’s White House doctor, Ronnie Jackson, a retired Navy officer, who has questioned Biden’s mental capacity.

Jackson said: “The best way I can describe him every time I see him is that he’s just lost. I won’t make any particular diagnosis about dementia. … But what I will say is that something is not right.”

When Biden accepted his party’s nomination, his speech was praised widely by Democrats.

But CNN analyst Van Jones acknowledged in a panel covering the final night of the Democratic National Convention that they “were prepared for it to be a terrible speech.”

“As long as he didn’t embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it!”

The other analysts sat stone-faced.

Oops… CNN’s Van Jones let the cat out the bag!

“And we were prepared for it to be a terrible speech. As long as he didn’t embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it!”

This is what the liberal media will be doing tonight, tomorrow, and the foreseeable future pic.twitter.com/UIfZbPhYVe — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 21, 2020

Jones was reflecting the concern about Biden’s declining cognitive abilities and frequent gaffes, even as his handlers have limited his appearances.

Biden has declared that black voters who don’t support him “ain’t black,” and Hispanics are diverse, “unlike” the black community.

He recently gave a confusing response to a question about what he would say to Americans terrified by the coronavirus outbreak.

“My message is that the president has to move more rapidly. You know, we know from experience that speed matters. We know that you can’t go too fast. It’s about going too slow,” he said.

“And in order to avoid that – those very high (death) numbers, we have to do at least several things. One, we have to depend on what the president is going to do right now. And first of all, he has to tell – wait till the cases – before anything happens – look, the whole idea is he’s got to get in place things that were shortages of.”

Biden’s aides have cut him off mid-interview several times.

The latest blunders follow a career of mistakes by Biden, including once when he told a paralyzed supporter to stand up and let the crowd see him, and another when he said, “Folks, I can tell you I’ve known eight presidents, three of them intimately.”

While vice president to Barack Obama, Biden said, “If we do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, there’s still a 30% chance we’re going to get it wrong.”

He also identified a very important “three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S. jobs.”

