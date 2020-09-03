https://conservativeus.com/video-salon-forced-to-relocate-due-to-death-threats-after-owner-exposed-nancy-pelosi-gofundme-page-was-created-to-help-her/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Erica Kious, the owner of the San Francisco hair salon that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited, reacted to Pelosi’s claim that she was set up by stating that Pelosi or her staff made the appointment and wondered, “if she’s in there comfortably, without a mask, and feeling safe, then why are we shut down?”

Kious said Pelosi “had called a stylist in, or her assistant did, and made the appointment. So, the appointment was already booked. So, there was no way I could’ve set that up. And I’ve had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in to set her up. So, that’s absolutely false.”

The video shows Pelosi entering a room followed by another person — the stylist, according to Fox News — who is wearing a mask. It is not clear whether she subsequently put her mask back on.

No Mask Nancy! “Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it ‘slap in the face'” https://t.co/vUfa9fsCsT pic.twitter.com/zd4v7EqUVP — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020

Kious said her decision to share the footage with Fox News wasn’t politically motivated, and what angered her was the fact that Pelosi didn’t wear a face mask during the appointment with the salon’s stylist.

“This isn’t even political … It’s the fact that she actually came in and didn’t have a mask on,” Kious said. “I just thought about my staff and people not being able to work and make money and provide for their families.”

“If she’s in there comfortably without a mask and feeling safe, then why are we shut down? Why am I not able to have clients come in?”

Since she released the footage, Kious said she’s been getting threats, and she doesn’t see herself staying in San Francisco for much longer.

“The hard part of all this is that I have been in that community for 12 years, and since this happened I have received nothing but hate text messages, death threats. They’re going to burn my hair salon down, my Yelp page is just unbelievable with bad reviews,” she said.

“It’s just sad that my community is pulling this.”

Erica Kious, owner of the salon Nancy Pelosi claims set her up, rips into @SpeakerPelosi on Tucker: “If she is in there comfortably without a mask and feeling safe, then why are we shut down?” pic.twitter.com/GJuTK9AlVh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2020

Kious is now a target of death threats and will have to relocate her business.

As such a GoFundMe page has been set up by Amy Tarkanian, wife of former Nevada State Senator Danny Tarkanian, to help Kious, her business, and her family relocates.

“Erica Kious, a single mother of two and owner of eSalon, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair done on Monday is now being forced to shut down and relocate her business and family due to outrage and threats she is receiving, she is having others pack up her belongings because she fears returning. ” Tarkanian said.

