Joe Scarborough, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to apologize for a statement he made on Wednesday telling President Trump that "he better have an army if he thinks he's gonna walk down the street in New York."

“Governor Cuomo’s statement on Trump was inappropriate and out of bounds. He should apologize and walk back his statement immediately,” Scarborough tweeted.

Cuomo told reporters Wednesday evening that the president was now “persona non grata” in his home state after Trump signed a five-page memo earlier in the day that directed federal agencies to submit potential funding cuts for programs in four cities: Seattle; Portland, Ore.; New York City; and Washington, D.C.

Cuomo said that the memo was “illegal” and “another attempt to kill New York City.”

“Forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him,” Cuomo told reporters, according to multiple news outlets.

“He is persona non grata in New York City, and I think he knows that. … The best thing he did for New York City was leave. Let him go to Florida [and] be careful not to get COVID,” Cuomo added.

