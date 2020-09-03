https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/senator-wants-obama-biden-testify-russia-collusion/

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants Barack Obama, Joe Biden, James Comey and others to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee and testify under oath about a January 2017 White House meeting at the center of the Obama administration’s Trump-Russia collusion probe.

“The people who broke the law need to be prosecuted, and they need to go to jail,” said Cruz in a “John Solomon Reports” podcast reported by Just the News.

“The Obama-Biden administration had embedded hard partisans within law enforcement that continued to wage a never-ending attack on the president and to be willing to lie, cheat and steal to do it,” the senator said.

Cruz noted that fired FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan, Biden and Obama “were intimately involved.”

Cruz expressed frustration by the lack of accountability in the “political weaponization of federal law enforcement and national security agencies during the Trump-Russia investigation.”

The Democrat claims that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 campaign were debunked by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In fact there is new evidence that the Steele dossier, the Hillary Clinton-funded opposition research document on which the collusion claims largely were based, may have been filled with Russian disinformation.

U.S. Attorney John Durham is conducting a criminal investigation of the Obama administration’s Operation Crossfire Hurricane probe.

Durham has produced one guilty plea, from former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to altering an email to facilitate obtaining a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

At the January 2017 White House, Obama officials strategized to bring charges against Michael Flynn, President Trump’s first national security adviser.

Memos shows Obama administration officials discussed trying to get Flynn to lie under oath.

Flynn later pleaded guilty to making false statements to investigators but withdrew the plea. The Department of Justice has moved to drop the charges but a federal judge has refused to sign off on the motion.

Biden recently claimed in an ABC News interview he knew “nothing” about the controversial prosecution of Flynn. But the Democratic presidential nominee was forced to backtrack when reminded by “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos of his presence at the Oval Office meeting.

“So, what did you know about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn, and was anything improper done?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn, number one. Number two, this is all about diversion!” Biden replied.

Stephanopoulos then recalled the Jan. 5, 2017, meeting in which Obama discussed a possible Logan Act charge against Flynn for his phone call with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“You were reported to be in a January 5th, 2017, meeting where you and the president were briefed on the FBI’s plan to question Michael Flynn over those conversations he had with the Russian ambassador Kislyak,” Stephanopoulos said.

Biden replied that he thought Stephanopoulos was asking about whether he had anything to do with Flynn being prosecuted.

“I, I, I was aware that there was, that there, that they asked for an investigation,” Biden said.

“But that’s all I know about it,” he continued. “And I don’t think anything else.”

See the segment:

[embedded content]

Documents from the case confirming Flynn’s claim that he was framed by the FBI led to the DOJ’s request to drop the charges.

