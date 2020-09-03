https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/09/03/st-louis-mayor-next-bug-protesters-strike/

Brave Sir Robin ran away.

Bravely ran away away.

When danger reared it’s ugly head,

He bravely turned his tail and fled.

Yes, brave Sir Robin turned about

And gallantly he chickened out.

We’re starting to see something of a pattern developing among the Democratic mayors in large American cities where protests and riots have gripped the streets. It generally plays out the same way. The mayors are very supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement and say or do whatever they can to appease them. But it never seems to be enough and, before you know it, the protesters wind up camping out on the mayor’s doorstep, not at City Hall, but at their personal home. So what do they do then? They either call in the goon squads to keep the riff-raff away (as was done by the Mayor of Chicago) or they pack up and move (as happened most recently in Portland).

The next to undertake the latter maneuver is the Mayor of St. Louis. Lyda Krewson found out the hard way that the BLM activists have no interest in making friends. They have a list of demands to be met and if they don’t get everything they want at once, they’ll be coming along to remind you of your privilege and make sure if there is no justice (defined as giving them everything they want immediately without negotiations) there will be no peace (defined as you and your family being able to sleep at night and safely enter or exit your home). So for the past couple of months, Her Honor and her husband have quietly been holed up in a temporary residence elsewhere. (St. Louis Today)

Mayor Lyda Krewson has temporarily relocated after a string of protests at her Central West End home. The mayor on Wednesday confirmed that she and her husband, former television reporter Mike Owens, have been living at an apartment, also in the Central West End. “We have not lived at home for 2 months,” Krewson said in a text message to a reporter. “We did it to deescalate the situation, to save police resources, and importantly because our neighbors were being disturbed and threatened.” The mayor said “for me it comes with the territory.” “I ran for this job — my neighbors did not,” Krewson said.

Apparently the Mayor neglected to tell the protesters about her change of address plans, as they continued to show up and disrupt her neighbors even after she had fled the scene. This apparently happened as recently as a few weeks ago.

It’s worth noting that the home abandoned by the Krewsons is in the same gated community where Mark and Patricia McCloskey live. (That’s the couple filmed pointing guns at the mob who later went on to speak at the RNC.) Mayor Krewson is assuring everyone that their second apartment is being paid for out of their own pockets, without any city money or campaign funds being used. That’s a relief I suppose, but shouldn’t that go without saying? Do the taxpayers pay for your primary home? I would certainly hope not.

This idea of leaving to prevent your neighbors from being harassed by the mob is an interesting one. It implies, much the same as we saw in Chicago, that the mayor and her family are somehow exempt from the effects of the riots and it’s unreasonable to expect them to be personally accosted. The same seems to apply to anyone lucky enough to live on the same block as the mayor. But what about everyone else in the city? What about the business owners and the apartment dwellers who live downtown? They aren’t granted any special exemptions or extra police protection. They’re left to bar their doors and pray that the building isn’t set ablaze.

Bravely running away may be good for these elected officials in terms of their personal security, but it’s hardly leadership by example. If the actions of the mob are unacceptable in front of your home, they should be unacceptable throughout the entire city you were elected to keep safe and secure. But that’s not happening, is it? Perhaps a bit more introspection on the part of the media mavens covering these events may be in order.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

