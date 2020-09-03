https://www.dailywire.com/news/st-louiss-mayor-temporarily-relocates-after-far-left-repeatedly-shows-up-at-her-home

Democratic St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has temporarily relocated after far-left demonstrators repeatedly came to her home and demanded that she resign.

“The mayor on Wednesday confirmed that she and her husband, former television reporter Mike Owens, have been living at an apartment, also in the Central West End,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. “Krewson said she and her husband paid for their alternate lodging out of their own funds. She said no city money or campaign funds were being used.”

“We have not lived at home for 2 months,” Krewson told a reporter. “We did it to deescalate the situation, to save police resources, and importantly because our neighbors were being disturbed and threatened.”

The mayor said that this “comes with the territory” of being mayor and that she decided to temporarily relocate because she “ran for this job — my neighbors did not.”

One of the protests that was en route to her home in late June ended up spiraling into a national news story when Black Lives Matter activists entered a private neighborhood and allegedly threatened attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey. Krewson stopped staying at her home shortly thereafter.

“Some demonstrators had called on her to resign after she read on a now-deleted Facebook Live video the names and addresses of protesters who handed her proposed city budgets that included defunding police,” the Post-Dispatch added. “The mayor later apologized, saying she was identifying people as she answered a routine question and that she didn’t intend to cause distress or harm to anyone.”

The news comes after Portland’s Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler announced this week that he was moving out of his condo building after far-left extremists attacked it and set fire in it.

The Oregonian reported that Wheeler told residents that lived in the building that it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” that he finds a new place to live.

“I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position,” the email said. “It’s unfair to all of you who have no role in politics or in my administration.”

Over the weekend, approximately 100 Black Lives Matter rioters attacked and vandalized the home of San Jose’s Democrat Mayor Sam Liccardo after he has repeatedly defended law enforcement.

“While there, some protesters spray-painted messages, including ‘F*** 12,’ referring to police, and ‘San Jose will be free soon’ on his house, threw eggs at it and burned an American flag and a Blue Lives Matter flag taken to the scene,” The Mercury News reported. “Later that evening police reported a second incident of vandalism at San Jose City Hall, where one suspect was arrested, booked and jailed on a felony charge. Detectives in the San Jose Police Department are conducting investigations into both incidents.”

