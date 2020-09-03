https://www.theblaze.com/news/flagstaff-attempted-kidnapping-grocery-video

Surveillance video captured a mother’s nightmare scenario when a man attempted to kidnap a baby sitting in a grocery cart during a shopping trip in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Thursday morning at about 9:30 a.m. at a Bashas’ grocery store.

The video showed the mom standing in the self-checkout aisle with the baby in the grocery cart and the man standing behind her completing his own purchase.

Without warning, he nonchalantly grabs the cart and starts walking out as if it belonged to him. Other shoppers can be seen standing around in the aisle.

Police say that the mother quickly noticed that the man was trying to run off with her cart and she was able to stop him and get her baby back.

Local news reporters tweeted screenshots from the surveillance video in order to help police find a suspect.

Police said they had identified a suspect and apprehended him four hours later.

The Criminal Investigations Detectives said that the investigation is ongoing, according to KOLD-TV.

According to FBI statistics, about 350 people under the age of 18 are kidnapped every year in the United States. Hundreds of thousands of juveniles are reported missing to the FBI every year, but of those, about 95% are classified as runaways. Only about 0.1%, or one in a thousand, are reported as abductions by a stranger.

“It doesn’t happen very often, but they’re certainly the cases that capture our attention because they strike at our worst fears,” said Robert Lowery, the vice president at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, to Reuters.

Here’s part of the surveillance video from the incident:

Security camera captures attempted infant kidnapping at Flagstaff store



