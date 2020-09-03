https://www.theepochtimes.com/suspected-portland-murderer-gives-interview-i-had-no-choice_3487551.html

The man linked to the deadly shooting in Portland says he acted in self-defense during the killing of a Patriot Prayer member.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, a member of the far-left Antifa network, spoke for the first time in public following the Aug. 29 shooting in an interview with Vice News.

“I had no choice,” Reinoehl said. “I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that.”

The Portland Police Bureau didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on, because there’s been a lot of propaganda put out there,” Reinoehl added.

The shooting came after a rally by pro-Trump demonstrators, including some with Patriot Prayer, a conservative group. Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson first identified the victim, Aaron “Jay” Danielson.

A witness said Danielson was “hunted” and “executed.”

Aaron “Jay” Danielson in an undated photograph. He was shot dead in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 29, 2020. (Danielson family via AP)

“They identified our hats, [said] ‘got a couple of them right here, got a couple of them right here. Pull it out. Pull it out,’” Chandler Pappas said.

A video from Stumptown Matters, a Portland YouTube channel, captured a man shouting “We got a couple right here” before several gunshots ring out.

The manner of death was a homicide, according to an autopsy performed on Danielson.

Homicide detectives are working on the case. No arrests have been made.

The shooting took place in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street around 8:45 p.m.

Reinoehl’s estranged sister reviewed photographs of the shooting scene and told news outlets that she informed police officers that she saw her brother leaving the area immediately after the shots were fired.

“We reached out to police and confirmed that we recognized Michael in the screenshots,” the sister told The Oregonian.

“On the one hand, this whole thing surprises the daylights out of us, because we always thought he is a lot of bark, not a lot of bite,” she added. “But he’s also been very impulsive and irrational.”

Reinoehl, 48, attended a number of protests and riots in Portland in recent months. He called on people in June to “stand aside and support the ones that are willing to fight” before affirming he was “100% ANTIFA.”

The far-left, anarcho-communist group has been linked to violence in multiple states, including California, Wisconsin, and Washington.

A man is treated after being shot in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 29, 2020. The man, later identified as Aaron Danielson, died from his wounds. (Paula Bronstein/AP Photo)

Reinoehl describes himself on social media profiles as a professional snowboarder and has said he served in the military.

Reinoehl was arrested in July for possessing a loaded gun during a riot. The charges are still being reviewed, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office for Multnomah County, which includes Portland, told The Epoch Times.

Reinoehl was taken into custody in June after speeding at 111 mph. An Oregon State Police officer said he and another driver, who was identified as his 17-year-old son, appeared to be racing one another, according to a summary of the incident obtained by The Epoch Times.

Reinoehl’s 11-year-old daughter was in his vehicle. The girl was seen wielding a baseball bat while with Reinoehl at a demonstration just one day before the shooting.

Reinoehl had a loaded, concealed Glock pistol in his car despite not having a concealed handgun license. He was arrested on driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a minor, among other charges.

