https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/ted-cruz-accuses-pelosi-schumer-keeping-economy-closed-sway-election

Sen. Ted Cruz, the influential Republican from Texas, on Wednesday accused Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi of trying to suppress America’s recovery from the coronavirus in an effort to sway the November elections.

“They are all in in keeping the economy shut down, keeping people out of work, keeping school shut down because they believe that benefits their political and partisan interest,” Cruz said during an interview with Just the News.

During a special edition of the John Solomon Reports podcast, the former GOP presidential candidate said the House speaker and the Senate minority leader have signaled their intentions during private negotiations over coronavirus relief packages and during public appearances, speeches and interviews.

“Well, based on their public statements and their private statements, I believe that both Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have decided they do not want to reach a deal, that they don’t want to have any significant legislation between now and Election Day,” Cruz said. “And the reason I believe they’ve made that decision is they’ve made some really cynical political calculation to maximize the economic pain that Americans are feeling because in their judgment, the more people who are at home, who are broke and and pissed off and unemployed, the more likely they believe it is the Joe Biden wins in November.

“And I think that that’s a very cynical decision. And it’s a partisan decision, but by all, all indicia that that appears to be the judgments they’ve made,” he added.

Spokesmen for Schumer and Pelosi did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

