https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tesla-stock-share-price/2020/09/03/id/985299

Tesla Inc. shares fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as investors who have been betting on the electric-car maker’s growth prospects cashed in on the meteoric rally in the stock price this year.

Market analysts and traders called it a near-term profit-taking, triggered by the company’s plan to raise $5 billion from the market and the stake sale by the second largest shareholder Baillie Gifford, in a stock that has surged fivefold in 2020.

They expect it to be short-lived. “It’s just a poster child for the growth trade and there’s a bit of general rotation,” a London-based trader told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford told Herald Scotland the investment firm remains a “strong supporter” of Tesla, but had to sell its passive stake due to norms that limit the weight of a stock in clients’ portfolios.

Gifford cut its stake to 4.25% compared to 7.67% as of Dec. 31, making it now the fourth largest stakeholder, according to Refinitiv data.

“I know Baillie Gifford were a kind of forced seller to stay within the mandates, but (an) evidence of core investor profit-taking as the company start a sell off of $5 billion stock,” the trader said.

Ever since Tesla surprised Wall Street by delivering on Chief Executive Elon Musk’s promise of a profit in its third quarter in October last year, its shares have risen nearly nine-fold.

The world’s most valuable carmaker has gone on to register three more profitable quarters, clearing a hurdle that could lead to its inclusion in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

The index rebalances every quarter, but a stock can be added to the index at any point once a company becomes eligible for consideration.

Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, declined to comment on potential index membership changes.

The surge in shares during the COVID-19 pandemic have also led Tesla and Apple Inc to split their richly priced stock.

The iPhone maker’s shares, which have jumped more than 35% since it announced its split, fell for the second session, down 5.2%, while Tesla shares were down 6.5% in early trading on Thursday.

Shares of the company (TSLA) in late trade was at $409.854, down $37.516, or 8.39%.

Meanwhile, Musk said Tesla’s will use its plant in Brandenburg, Germany to demonstrate a radical overhaul of how its cars are built, as well as making electric car battery cells and battery packs.

Musk made the comments to bystanders at Gruenheide, on the outskirts of Berlin, where the U.S. carmaker is building its new European factory, a video on the Teslarati website showed.

Tesla plans to manufacture a new version of its Model Y crossover vehicle, and possibly even battery cells at the site.

“It will be the first time that there will be a transformation in the core structural design of the vehicle. It’s quite a big thing. Both manufacturing, engineering and design as well,” Musk said in the video.

Tesla wanted to help accelerate a transition to sustainable energy, not just build cars, Musk said.

“The three elements needed for a sustainable energy future are sustainable energy generation, energy storage, and sustainable transport, electric cars.”

Musk’s comments come after Tesla acquired a license that will enable it to trade electricity across western Europe and started surveying customers in Germany about potentially using Tesla electricity in their cars.

“I think we will be building some batteries and cells and other things here. That will be good for stationary storage of wind and solar,” Musk stated.

Musk, who said he was pleased with the progress being made on the plant, told the bystanders that “Deutschland Rocks” and praised the availability of local engineering talent, saying that Tesla would need to make lots of hires.

“We will start off with the factory but we will also do some original engineering and design work. It is going to be, actually to be totally frank, better than the one in the U.S.”

As well as having the most advanced vehicle paintshops in the world at its Brandenburg factory, Tesla wants to have a color laboratory in Germany.

Musk, while signing autographs for fans, said he also has plans for a “ravecave” on the roof of the new factory, which would be a “real fun place to work.”

“I think a ravecave is culturally necessary.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

