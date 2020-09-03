https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/03/the-atlantic-president-trump-skipped-visit-to-american-cemetery-in-france-in-2018-because-its-filled-with-losers/

Jeffrey Goldberg has what’s becoming a bombshell piece on social media about President Trump and his apparent disdain for the military, and he reaches all the way back to the president’s canceled visit to an American cemetery in France, reportedly because of the weather. Unnamed sources, however, claim that Trump “rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain.”

New, from @TheAtlantic: Trump skipped a visit to an American military cemetery in France after calling the dead “losers” for getting killed: Full story here: https://t.co/4PUGrR7tCS — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) September 3, 2020

Donald Trump, in a White House meeting, asked that a military parade exclude wounded veterans, because “nobody wants to see” amputees. My story here: https://t.co/4PUGrR7tCS — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) September 3, 2020

BREAKING: @TheAtlantic, citing “multiple sources,” reports that Trump called fallen servicemembers “losers” and “suckers.” Adding, the President did not want wounded veterans at his Military parade, because “nobody wants to see that.” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 3, 2020

The AP confirms the Atlantic’s reporting https://t.co/LMWctwEARV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 4, 2020

So the Associated Press confirmed a piece based on unnamed sources by finding another unnamed source who was apparently intimately familiar with all of it.

A senior Defense Department official I just spoke with confirmed this story by @JeffreyGoldberg in its entirety. Especially the grafs about the late Sen. John McCain and former Marine Gen. John Kelly, President @realDonaldTrump former chief of staff. https://t.co/ol2lhBbgv8 — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) September 3, 2020

Who? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 3, 2020

Really?

What is their name?

Are they on record? https://t.co/npklrSNklr — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 4, 2020

Yeah, I’m gonna need a who and maybe some audio. — charity (@charitabee) September 4, 2020

“Especially?” So the “entirety” is true but the parts about bitter personal rivals are *more* true than the other grafs? — Andrew Beck (@AndrewBeckNYC) September 3, 2020

Here’s President Trump’s body man at the time.

Again, this is 100% false. I was next to @POTUS the whole day! The President was greatly disappointed when told we couldn’t fly there. He was incredibly eager to honor our Fallen Heroes. https://t.co/8YZlWS83I3 — Jordan Karem (@JordanKarem1) September 4, 2020

But … sources!

Not one source. Four sources “with firsthand knowledge” say he said this: https://t.co/ct5RRvprpi — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 3, 2020

4 unnamed sources told me all the other unnamed sources are BS — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 4, 2020

18 sources told me that so — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 4, 2020

My sources also tell me the same. — Latest Tweets First (@Fib_ber) September 4, 2020

I remember being a reporter and having breaking stories and being told I couldn’t publish them without a single person on record. The fact that they published this with no one on record is complete journalistic malpractice. https://t.co/SkcuYTps9q — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 4, 2020

I’m pretty young so correct me if I’m wrong, but I feel like there was a time in journalism when reporters would have been laughed out of the news business if they ran with allegations against a president this serious without their sources putting their names on the record https://t.co/TCyHsU8o9Y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 3, 2020

2 years ago.

This ‘story’ and I do mean ‘story’ is from 2018. Biden had a really bad day today. Nancy has had a bad week. Time to recycle the old shit. @JeffreyGoldberg — Sweet Karolina (@SweetRuakh) September 4, 2020

I am always skeptical of sudden revelations surrounding an event years ago. If it was such a big deal, why didn’t you mention it before? Anonymous sources can never be verified, only trusted. I don’t trust them. Never trust the media when they want something to be true. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 4, 2020

There is exactly 0% chance this is true. But leave it to this piece of shit to push this lie. https://t.co/DXlcxp6JTv — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 4, 2020

Hey, @DavidAFrench: is there a single negative story in left-wing media about Donald Trump that you haven’t embraced? You’ve sounded like a giddy schoolgirl since 2015. https://t.co/THeoDa5jm1 — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 3, 2020

So, two year old story comes out the same day Joe Biden goes out in utterly humiliated himself in Wisconsin what a weird coincidence and I believe absolutely that a liberal reporter would keep the story under his hat for two years and I believe in unicorns and elves https://t.co/1W21Th69H0 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 4, 2020

The Atlantic is tabloid trash now https://t.co/V8g3FXjSvQ — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 4, 2020

Imagine if journalists didn’t print what they could not verify. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 4, 2020

They’re not even trying to make their anonymous fake news believable anymore. Goldberg and his ilk are just mad that Trump has refused to create thousands of more dead soldiers by sending them off to fight ill-advised new wars all over the world. https://t.co/SYFwzHIHCk — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 4, 2020

Anonymous sourced journalism is no different than Dale Gribble QAnon Facebook posts. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2020

But they have another anonymous source verifying the other anonymous sources! You can’t dismiss that much evidence! — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 4, 2020

These very same sources told me @JeffreyGoldberg made up these quotes and took others way out of context. See how easy it is to make shit up when no one, if they really exist, has the balls to go on the record? https://t.co/OloewaTKHo — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 4, 2020

Have you noticed how manifestly ridiculous allegations about @realDonaldTrump always seem to magically materialize whenever Joe Biden leaves his creepy dungeon to come out and humiliate himself by trying to speak in public? Everything the liberal media tells you is a lie. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 4, 2020

Not a soul brave enough to put their name on any of these accusations. That’s because they are false. Just another anonymously sourced story meant to tear down a Commander-in-Chief who loves our military and has delivered on the promises he’s made. What a disgrace! https://t.co/NInGxeDcI2 — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) September 3, 2020

Journalists seem smugly shocked and offended we don’t just take their word for this stuff. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 4, 2020

If there were 1 real named source for @JeffreyGoldberg’s story we would take serious issue with Trump. Otherwise it is more plausible that Jeffery just made up the entire story, he has a history of fabrications, was an Obama Biden shill, & has sold out more than one friend. — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 3, 2020

Here’s a named source:

The Atlantic story is completely false. Absolutely lacks merit. I’ve been by the President’s side. He has always shown the highest respect to our active duty troops and veterans with utmost respect paid to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and those wounded in battle. — Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) September 3, 2020

My response to the horrible lies from anonymous “sources” in the Atlantic: pic.twitter.com/uHtgJvrwCb — J. Hogan Gidley (@JHoganGidley) September 4, 2020

“I was there in Paris and the President never said those things.”

Expect more of these recycled hit pieces now that the polls are tightening.

