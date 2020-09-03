https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/02/the-chris-buskirk-show-episode-37-matthew-yglesias-one-billion-americans/
Matt Yglesias, co-founder of Vox.com, joins the Chris Buskirk Show to discuss the idea of his new book, One Billion Americans. Can America do that? Should we? Matt says yes, but I remain unconvinced. But if we even contemplate the idea, how do we do it? Immigration? Increased birth rates? How do we rebuild families and increase middle class wages to support a trebling of our population? And the big question: Why do it?
