Obviously Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” is referring to 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who did indeed drive into a neighboring state to do what he could to protect Kenosha, Wisconsin businesses from looting and arson.

However, maybe he missed the Republican National Convention and Ann Dorn, who told the country about her husband David Dorn, a retired police chief who also drove into a city with a gun to help protect a friend’s pawn shop from looting. Noah thinks that Dorn obviously “was hoping to shoot someone,” but he ended up shot and killed, with his last moments on earth streamed over the internet as he bled out on the sidewalk.

It is what it is. pic.twitter.com/NkcnXyP1Vl — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 3, 2020

That’s so wrong it’s deeply offensive. We wonder what Noah has to say about all of those armed black men guarding black-owned businesses during the George Floyd riots in Minneapolis. Were they just hoping to shoot someone, or were they trying to protect their livelihoods from rioters?

One of the “protesters” had a gun and shot at Rittenhouse. He later told his friend that he was trying to kill Rittenhouse. So does Noah think the protesters were also there hoping to shoot someone? https://t.co/HPM0tzPXyb — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 3, 2020

So many on the left are complete sociopaths about local businesses being burned down. It’s not a small trifle, you terrible terrible people. https://t.co/qWlnJIQW4h — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 3, 2020

You can be against all the terrible things at the same time. You don’t have to excuse other terrible things because you really don’t like one terrible thing. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 3, 2020

Cheap shot on Noah’s part. — Travis (@TheRealBrovis) September 3, 2020

This is exactly what the second amendment was for. Having the ability to protect ourselves when the government fails to do so. — jekylhyde (@Bobek996) September 3, 2020

I do believe people do it to stop vandalism. Just think of it as a way to stop the spread. Basically a metaphor for a face mask. — the abominable bro-man (@JustinHargrav17) September 3, 2020

If he can’t understand the I guess he’d be one of the looters — John Foley ⚾ (@johnnycowbell) September 3, 2020

It’s because most of them have never worked for anything, so they have nothing they value to compare it to. Mommy and daddy paid for their whole lives, why would someone else be otherwise? — Nicholas Barang (@NicholasBarang) September 3, 2020

I guess this is congruous for people who think police officers basically wake up in the morning planning on shooting someone. — MN (@gvillesasquatch) September 3, 2020

Nobody drives into a city and burns down a small business because they care about Black Live either, Trevor. Acknowledge the fact that many of those protesters aren’t morally clean in any way. They just want to burn it all down. It’s about the fun, not the cause. — Calmer than you are (@1100RS) September 3, 2020

Yeah that whole med kit and helping protestors was all just an elaborate scheme to shoot people and end up in jail. Pretty sure if shooting people was the goal he could do that where he lived. — Tonyinvests (@Tonyinvests1) September 3, 2020

No sane person goes into a town with molotov cocktails and guns and baseball bats expecting decent citizens to not put a stop to them. You attack. They defend until you stop attacking. It’s simple logic. — Thomas Sayre (@ThomasSayre13) September 3, 2020

I drive into every city I’m allowed with a gun to protect innocent people from violent criminals. It’s the purpose of my LTC. Not surprised that coward is shocked by this. Are you shocked @DLoesch ? — Melton Freely (@FreelyMelton) September 3, 2020

Now he needs to explain why all of the others there protecting businesses with guns never used theirs. — American Zee (@Zee_Skeptican) September 3, 2020

He doesn’t realize he’s saying more about himself than about anyone else. — Stinky but Peaceful Skunk (@SkunkWhistle) September 3, 2020

Isn’t that exactly what Officer David Dorn did, protect someone elses property? — Turd Ferguson🧢 (@Staffier) September 3, 2020

Note how he can’t even put together a sentence about small business that is based on reality. Using TJ Maxx as an example is disingenuous. What about an immigrant who poured every ounce of energy into their restaurant? Gone. Because of fucktwits like Trevor Noah. — RScooter (@RScooter) September 3, 2020

Go to Kenosha right now. It’s not big box corporate stores that are in ash. It’s local small business. But you don’t give a fuck about them either — Dave (@NotTheFakeMcCoy) September 3, 2020

And nobody goes to a protest and says “I’m going to burn down businesses and assault people and steal all kinds of stuff in order to make the world a better place.” Now THAT’S some BS. But the left only sees villains on the right. They won’t even acknowledge thugs. — PBoogerwood (@PBoogerwood) September 3, 2020

There are plenty of out-of-towners at these Black Lives Matter protests, and a lot of them sure seem to be looking for trouble. Are they doing it for black lives, or because they get a thrill out of rioting?

