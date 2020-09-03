https://redstate.com/joesquire/2020/09/03/democrats-cant-be-tough/
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump Warns Iran Against Revenge Attack, Says 52 Iranian Sites Would Be Hit ‘Very Fast And Very Hard’
January 4, 2020
BIG APPLE BREAKDOWN: NYC Shootings in First 7 Months of 2020 Top Entire Total From 2019
August 3, 2020
Rubio Rips Democrats For ‘Playing Stupid Games’ On Impeachment
January 2, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy