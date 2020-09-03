https://www.theblaze.com/slightly-offensve/pro-trump-shooting-victim-in-portland

The mainstream media says Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of President Donald Trump and the conservative group Patriot Prayer, was killed while engaged in violent rioting in Portland, Oregon, last weekend. But friend and fellow protester, Chandler Pappas, who was standing next to Danielson when he was killed, tells a very different story.

Pappas spoke with “Slightly Offens*ve” host Elijah Schaffer to share the details of what really happened that night and discuss the terrifying reality of violent political targeting, which is being encouraged by the media and leaders on the left.

“They hunted us down and shot [Danielson] because we were not like them,” Pappas told Schaffer. “We didn’t go down there with the intent of hurting people or doing anything in particular, but we have the right to be there. We have the right to be there and they seem to disagree with that to the point now that they’re executing people. They hunted us down. They found us, and they said ‘we’ve got a couple right here.’ And they shot [Danielson].”

