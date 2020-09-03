https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/03/theyre-flat-out-threatening-you-now-wapos-election-simulation-predicts-catastrophe-and-violence-in-any-outcome-other-than-a-biden-landslide-win/
The Washington Post has proven time and time again in recent weeks that they’re doing yeoman’s work on behalf of the Democrats this election year, but now they’re publishing flat-out threats:
Perspective: The election will likely spark violence — and a constitutional crisis.
In every scenario except a Biden landslide, our simulation ended catastrophically. https://t.co/E3tugZBuBj
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 3, 2020
Gee, talk about a not-so-veiled threat!
“Give us what we want or you will be violently attacked.”
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 3, 2020
ICYMI: They’re flat out threatening you now. #2020Election https://t.co/vVgU6kn1Og
— Add your name (@corrcomm) September 3, 2020
“We created a simulation to try to scare people into voting for Biden.”
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 3, 2020
Mollie Hemingway lets the Left know how this approach could backfire:
Problem for all the leftists pushing this clear blackmail threat of “vote for us or have your country be violently destroyed” is that it’s an excellent argument *against* voting for them or giving them any power whatsoever. https://t.co/zSeUTW85cJ
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 3, 2020
Exactly.
“Elect us or we’ll hurt you.”
This is now a recurring theme with Leftists. I love it. Finally, some honesty. This is who they are. This is who they’ve always been. https://t.co/6AqVGzUSo7
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 3, 2020
They’re saying the quiet parts out loud on a regular basis now.
This is called extortion. https://t.co/lqJ43Ak09s
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 3, 2020
Wow, really WaPo? This comes off more like a threat than an analysis.
— Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) September 3, 2020
What’s really mystifying to me is how the authors and editors of these incendiary takes are so arrogant or naive as to believe they are going to float above the violence they’re advocating.
— GregEsq (@GregEsq) September 3, 2020
Democrats like Biden and Harris thought that too, until it started backfiring in the polls and caused them to do a one-eighty on the rhetoric.
That’s because Kamala Harris has promised to all of us that the riots will continue. pic.twitter.com/pmZEHjUfwm
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 3, 2020
You’re saying Democrats won’t accept an electoral loss and will respond violently?
Thanks for the warning. https://t.co/tfOTbbFMTk
— Holden (@Holden114) September 3, 2020
Nice country you got there. Be a shame if anything happened to it. https://t.co/meQLiUI1Qn
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2020
perspective: this reads like a ransom notehttps://t.co/KvvtBtULzA
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 3, 2020
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 3, 2020
The explicit threat of violence is not funny.
But it is funny when journalists aren’t smart enough to realize they’re admitting that their side is the violent side. https://t.co/dbZEVf7uJ1
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 3, 2020
This is the zenith of “Feeding the Alligator hoping to be eaten Last” mentality.
In their model (Biden Landslide) the Mobs would be so emboldened that they would be unstoppable by that their POTUS. Is this really the best analysis the “Bubble” can muster?
The US of “CHAZ”??
— Gus Esquivel 😎🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Guszilla) September 3, 2020
“Vote Biden or the killing and looting will continue”
Incredible message from Dems and their media enablers https://t.co/EsLlTWY0DZ
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 3, 2020
Maybe it’s just me but I’m growing weary of wishcasting violence and crisis unless Biden wins in a landslide. https://t.co/mnIPKd67UA
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 3, 2020
I have no idea what to make of a major newspaper promising “catastrophic” violence if the public doesn’t vote a certain way. https://t.co/27xn6WJHVT
— Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 3, 2020
What to make of it? Birdcage liner is always a good option:
Joe Biden supporters Michael Steele and Bill Kristol were recruited to represent Donald Trump and the GOP in these scenarios.
Deeply, deeply irresponsible. https://t.co/kMAtq3Tunp pic.twitter.com/FqYIKQs5Z3
— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) September 3, 2020
Why are we not surprised?