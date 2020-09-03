https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/03/theyre-flat-out-threatening-you-now-wapos-election-simulation-predicts-catastrophe-and-violence-in-any-outcome-other-than-a-biden-landslide-win/

The Washington Post has proven time and time again in recent weeks that they’re doing yeoman’s work on behalf of the Democrats this election year, but now they’re publishing flat-out threats:

Gee, talk about a not-so-veiled threat!

Mollie Hemingway lets the Left know how this approach could backfire:

Exactly.

They’re saying the quiet parts out loud on a regular basis now.

Democrats like Biden and Harris thought that too, until it started backfiring in the polls and caused them to do a one-eighty on the rhetoric.

What to make of it? Birdcage liner is always a good option:

Why are we not surprised?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...