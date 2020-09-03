https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/03/theyre-flat-out-threatening-you-now-wapos-election-simulation-predicts-catastrophe-and-violence-in-any-outcome-other-than-a-biden-landslide-win/

The Washington Post has proven time and time again in recent weeks that they’re doing yeoman’s work on behalf of the Democrats this election year, but now they’re publishing flat-out threats:

Perspective: The election will likely spark violence — and a constitutional crisis. In every scenario except a Biden landslide, our simulation ended catastrophically. https://t.co/E3tugZBuBj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 3, 2020

Gee, talk about a not-so-veiled threat!

“Give us what we want or you will be violently attacked.” — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 3, 2020

“We created a simulation to try to scare people into voting for Biden.” — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 3, 2020

Mollie Hemingway lets the Left know how this approach could backfire:

Problem for all the leftists pushing this clear blackmail threat of “vote for us or have your country be violently destroyed” is that it’s an excellent argument *against* voting for them or giving them any power whatsoever. https://t.co/zSeUTW85cJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 3, 2020

Exactly.

“Elect us or we’ll hurt you.” This is now a recurring theme with Leftists. I love it. Finally, some honesty. This is who they are. This is who they’ve always been. https://t.co/6AqVGzUSo7 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 3, 2020

They’re saying the quiet parts out loud on a regular basis now.

This is called extortion. https://t.co/lqJ43Ak09s — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 3, 2020

Wow, really WaPo? This comes off more like a threat than an analysis. — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) September 3, 2020

What’s really mystifying to me is how the authors and editors of these incendiary takes are so arrogant or naive as to believe they are going to float above the violence they’re advocating. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) September 3, 2020

Democrats like Biden and Harris thought that too, until it started backfiring in the polls and caused them to do a one-eighty on the rhetoric.

That’s because Kamala Harris has promised to all of us that the riots will continue. pic.twitter.com/pmZEHjUfwm — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 3, 2020

You’re saying Democrats won’t accept an electoral loss and will respond violently? Thanks for the warning. https://t.co/tfOTbbFMTk — Holden (@Holden114) September 3, 2020

Nice country you got there. Be a shame if anything happened to it. https://t.co/meQLiUI1Qn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2020

perspective: this reads like a ransom notehttps://t.co/KvvtBtULzA — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 3, 2020

The explicit threat of violence is not funny. But it is funny when journalists aren’t smart enough to realize they’re admitting that their side is the violent side. https://t.co/dbZEVf7uJ1 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 3, 2020

This is the zenith of “Feeding the Alligator hoping to be eaten Last” mentality. In their model (Biden Landslide) the Mobs would be so emboldened that they would be unstoppable by that their POTUS. Is this really the best analysis the “Bubble” can muster? The US of “CHAZ”?? — Gus Esquivel 😎🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Guszilla) September 3, 2020

“Vote Biden or the killing and looting will continue” Incredible message from Dems and their media enablers https://t.co/EsLlTWY0DZ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 3, 2020

Maybe it’s just me but I’m growing weary of wishcasting violence and crisis unless Biden wins in a landslide. https://t.co/mnIPKd67UA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 3, 2020

I have no idea what to make of a major newspaper promising “catastrophic” violence if the public doesn’t vote a certain way. https://t.co/27xn6WJHVT — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 3, 2020

What to make of it? Birdcage liner is always a good option:

Joe Biden supporters Michael Steele and Bill Kristol were recruited to represent Donald Trump and the GOP in these scenarios. Deeply, deeply irresponsible. https://t.co/kMAtq3Tunp pic.twitter.com/FqYIKQs5Z3 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) September 3, 2020

Why are we not surprised?

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

